Trump files legal action to block release of January 6 documents





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block disclosure of documents related to the Jan.6 uprising to the Congressional committee investigating the attack, challenging President Joe Biden’s decision.

In a federal lawsuit, Trump said the committee’s request was almost unlimited in scope and sought unreasonably unrelated documents to date. He alleged that the committee is potentially looking for millions of presidential files that it says are covered by a wide range of privileges, including those that cover presidential communications and conversations between attorneys and a client.

The committee’s request was an illegal and vexatious fishing expedition of unprecedented magnitude and detached from any legitimate legislative purpose, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit targets the main oversight functions of Congress, claiming that documents sought by lawmakers are not for legitimate legislative purposes and that the committee does not have the powers of a law enforcement agency. He seeks an injunction to prohibit the archivist from producing them. Biden said he would not block communication to the committee because the Jan.6 attack was such an unprecedented event that executive privilege should not be considered.

Lawmakers are seeking the documents as part of their investigation into how a host of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan.6 in a bid to stop Bidens’ certification of victory.

The committee demanded a wide range of documents from the executive regarding intelligence gathered before the attack, security preparations during and before the siege, pro-Trump rallies held that day, and Trump’s false claims that he had won the elections, among others.

The Trump lawsuit says the unlimited requests included more than fifty individual requests for documents and information, and mentioned more than thirty people, including those working inside and outside the government. The lawsuit says the request could include conversations with (or about) foreign leaders, the product of attorney’s work, the most sensitive of national security secrets, as well as all privileged communications between a group of hundreds of people potentially.

The lawsuit was filed by Jesse Binnall, an attorney based in Alexandria, Va., Who represented Trump in an unsuccessful lawsuit late last year aimed at overturning Bidens’ victory in Nevada. Trump and his allies continued to make baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/10/18/22733244/trump-files-lawsuit-block-release-jan-6-documents The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos