President Joko Widodo uses Rantis to greet residents of Tarakan, here are the specifications of the P6 ATAV V1





Suara.com – During a working or working visit to North Kalimantan or Kaltara, Indonesian President Joko Widodo greeted the public on Tuesday (10/19/2021) from the P6 ATAV V1 tactical vehicle belonging to the Presidential Security Forces. City of the press agency Between, Rantis P6 ATAV V1 is a vehicle belonging to TNI which is assembled in the country and has been produced in series. The Commander of the Presidential Security Forces (Pasampres), Major General (Mayjen) TNI Tri Budi Utomo, in a statement received by the press office of the Presidential Secretariat in Jakarta on the same day, said the president wished to introduce vehicles of tactical attack produced in the country. President Joko Widodo and the Paspampres vehicle [Tweet] “We know the president always wants to introduce local products, ranging from drinks, food, shoes, jackets to custom motorcycles. This time, the president presented a locally manufactured tactical attack vehicle, with the exception of the engine, ”explained the major general. TNI Tri Budi Utomo. Read also:

The development of electric cars in Indonesia and the potential to become the richest country During his visits to each region, President Joko Widodo also wished to be closer to the people, TNI Major General Tri Budi Utomo said. “On each working visit to the regions, the President always greets the public. However, the President believes that there is still a barrier to used cars. With a car slightly open, the President hopes that the public will feel this closeness. “, said TNI Major General Tri Budi Utomo. Regarding the safety of the president, considering that this transit is a semi-open model, the general of division TNI Tri Budi Utomo explained that all the body layer of this vehicle is in bulletproof steel. “The facade also uses bulletproof glass,” he continued. In addition, this Rantis has the ability to detect the direction of enemy fire thanks to Gunshot Detection System technology. Read also:

Invites electric car battery industry to Indonesia, Minister of Investment visits Volkswagen “This technology is known as the gunshot detection system which is installed on the rear of the P6 ATAV V1,” TNI Major General Tri Budi Utomo said. While the chassis of the car is made up of a steel tube frame that surrounds the entire vehicle. “Steel tube frame to protect against shocks in the event of an accident,” he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/otomotif/2021/10/19/221520/presiden-joko-widodo-gunakan-rantis-menyapa-warga-tarakan-ini-spesifikasi-p6-atav-v1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos