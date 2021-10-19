Donald Trump proves (once again) that there is no bottom





“It’s wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and the infamous weapons of mass destruction, being treated so well to death by the fake media,” Trump said in a statement Tuesday morning. “I hope that will happen to me someday. It was a classic RINO, if not that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made a lot of mistakes, but somehow he rests in peace !”

“But anyway, may he rest in peace!” Yes, Trump really said it.

The rift between Trump’s statement and that of other former presidents on Powell’s passing is simply huge.

“Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell,” said George W. Bush. “He was a great civil servant, starting with his time as a soldier in Vietnam. “General Powell was an exemplary soldier and an exemplary patriot,” said Barack Obama. “He was at the center of some of the most important events of our lives. “He lived America’s promise and spent his life working to help our country, especially our young people, live up to its own ideals and loftier aspirations. at home and around the world, ”said Bill Clinton.

What Trump’s statement should remind us of is that he is a man obsessed only with himself – and with no ability to see beyond himself.

Powell was openly critical of Trump – he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 – and of the bleak direction the billionaire businessman was leading the country. And so, Trump saw Powell’s death as an opportunity to get revenge on him – and grabbed it.

It is, in a word, classless. In two words: Absolutely classless.

It also belies Trump’s regularly repeated claim that he loves the military more than any other president has ever loved the military.

Powell was a highly decorated soldier and served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the First Gulf War. While there is no doubt that his argument that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction to justify the Second Iraq War was a stain on his legacy, it is equally clear that he is a man. who devoted the vast majority of his adult life to service to the country.

No one should be surprised by this latest degradation of what it means to be president by Trump. He spent four years in the post defining work on the downside. That some people applaud the trolling of a dead man by Trump is perhaps his most toxic legacy.

