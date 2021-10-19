Politics
Captain Amarinder’s first campaign rally in Punjab could be with PM Modi in Patiala: sources
In a major political scoop accessible by Republic Media Network, with Amarinder Singh opening his arms for an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources inform that Captain Amarinder Singh may even organize a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patiala , who is the captain The original constituency of Amarinder.
According to the sources, the dates could be announced by the last week of October. This development comes after former Punjabi chief minister Amarinder Singh said he was forming his own party in the state ahead of the 2022 parliamentary elections and is hoping for a seat-sharing alliance with the BJP and separatists of Akali Dal.
Amarinder Singh announces he is throwing his own floating party
“The battle for the future of Punjab is on. I will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of the Punjab and its people, including our farmers who have been fighting for their survival for over a year. “, Raveen Thukral, media advisor to the captain, quoting Patiala MLA.
The retired army captain also confirmed that his new political party may form an alliance ahead of the poll with the Bharatiya Janata party. “I hope for a seat deal with @ BJP4India in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in the interest of farmers. We are also considering an alliance with like-minded parties such as dissident groups Akali, especially the Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions, ”he said.
Singh added that he will not rest until he can secure the future of his state and his people. “The Punjab needs political stability and protection against internal and external threats. I promise my people that I will do whatever it takes to ensure their peace and security, which are at stake today,” a- he declared.
Republic Media Network gets the scoop ahead of the announcement
On October 1, Republic Media Network said the captain would launch his own political party and was in talks with “like-minded parties” ahead of the next assembly polls in Punjab, scheduled for early 2022. Singh also met the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit. Shah September 29. However, he said his meeting was about the agitation of the farmers.
Amarinder Singh leaves Congress but “not politics”
Amarinder Singh resigned his post as chief minister of the Punjab and left Congress last month after being humiliated by the Sidhu camp. Speaking to Republic Media editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Amrinder Singh made it clear that he is not quitting politics. “I am in talks with my friends and family, and I will let you know soon about the future,” he said, adding that all options were open, whether to join a party or form one.
