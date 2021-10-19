Boris Johnson said to end long period of crackdown on social media abuse after David Amess murder

MPs urge Boris Johnson to end the long period of crackdown on social media abuse following the murder of David Amess and the toxic environment laid bare.

An online damages bill aimed at hitting tech companies that don’t remove illegal and harmful content with huge fines has been promised as early as 2019, but there is still no date for its launch.

In tributes to the murdered Southend West MP, fellow Conservative Mark Francois said the legislation must now be on the law book and proposed it be called the Davids Act.

Earlier, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle made the same criticism when he revealed a car bomb alert saying: If it was up to me and I was in charge of legislation, I would have done something.

In the Commons, François said his friend had grown increasingly concerned about what he called the toxic environment in which MPs, especially women parliamentarians, had to operate.

He was appalled by what he called the vile misogynistic abuse women parliamentarians had to endure online and very recently told me he wanted something done about it, he said. said about Sir David.

I suggest that, if we are to make sure our colleague did not die in vain, we all collectively take over, no matter what party we are and take the next online mischief bill and toughen it up considerably.

So let’s put, if I can be so presumptuous, the Davids Law in the collection of laws the essence of which would be that, while people in public life must remain open to legitimate criticism, they can no longer be vilified or their families. subjected to the most horrific abuse, especially from people who hide behind a cloak of anonymity with the connivance of profit-making social media companies.

After abuse by English footballers at Euro 2020, then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the new laws would be introduced by the end of December.

But his replacement by Nadine Dorries, during the cabinet reshuffle in recent months, has raised fears of a further delay.

With the continuing shock of the second murder of an MP in just over five years, more and more MPs have revealed the abuse they suffered and their frustration with the inability of the police to act.

Former Labor MP Paula Sherriff said West Yorkshire Police officers were laughing at her after reporting a death threat, while Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab revealed three death threats in just two years .

In the Commons, Mr Johnson led the tributes to Sir David, hailing him as one of the nicest, kindest and sweetest MPs and announcing that Southend would become a town, making his dream come true.

His predecessor, Theresa May, said every MP has lost a friend and said he is an example of public service and how to be a top class constituency MP.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told MPs: It took no effort on David’s part to conduct political affairs in a civilized and good-humored manner, which came naturally to him. Decency ran through him like the writing on a Southend rock stick.

And Labor leader Keir Starmer said: “Each tribute paints its own image of a dedicated and caring public servant and a man whose decency has touched everyone he has met.