Navy sources on fake video of Imran government “submarine”





Shortly after Pakistan released a video claiming it detected and prevented an “Indian submarine” from entering its waters last week, Indian Navy sources called the allegations “military material. propaganda “aimed at distracting people’s attention from the terrorist attacks in Jammu.” and Kashmir.

“Pakistan knows about our capabilities in the Indian Ocean region. This (video) appears to be propaganda material to distract. It’s a rehearsal from 2016. They know what happened around that time “, a source in the Indian Navy told Republic TV.

Making a bizarre claim, the Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) alleged that an Indian submarine attempted to enter its waters on October 16. The PR wing of the Pakistani Armed Forces even released low-quality surveillance footage showing detection footage of Indian submarines. “

However, government sources told Republic Media Network that this claim was nothing but Pakistani propaganda aimed at deflecting attention from their terrorist attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. The source added that the Navy will study the fabricated video and then comment on the matter.

What is even more surprising is that the coordinates on the images released by ISPR show that the submarine was in fact spotted 280 kilometers from Pakistani waters.

The latitude and longitude mentioned in the video are 22 degrees 17 minutes north and 66 degrees 30 minutes east. This position is essentially about 250 to 280 km from Karachi, which means that the vessel was in fact in international waters.

Submarine spotted 151.6 nautical miles from Karachi: propaganda video in international waters to cover up internal turbulence in Pak?

Reacting to Pakistan’s baseless and laughable claim, Naval Officer Captain Alok Bansal asked how ISPR could identify it was an “Indian submarine” in international waters . He saw it as an attempt to spread propaganda at a time when Pakistan is facing the heat of the Indian military in J&K. Captain Bansal also said Pakistan may try to create a sensation ahead of the upcoming Indian Navy Commanders Conference, which is a force to be reckoned with.

“ISPR is the propaganda arm of the Pakistani armed forces and this claim is the best example of what it does. The submarine is the video that appears to be sniffing more than 150 nautical miles from Pakistani waters. In addition, any warship or submarine is free to move. outside territorial waters. Even in territorial waters, and surface submarines can actually pass through an Innocent Passage. So what is Pakistan trying to say? How did he identify that this is an Indian submarine that is in international waters? He asked.

Everything is not going well between Imran Khan and General Bajwa?

Captain Bansal further said the video would also aim to distract his domestic audience from the great controversy surrounding the appointment of the next CEO, ISI.

“There is some turbulence within the Pakistani armed forces. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa have disputes over the appointment of the ISI chief. The prime minister says that he should have the prerogative of the appointment but the military has already announced the name, ”the officer said.

Earlier in November 2016, Pakistan also claimed that an Indian submarine entered its waters. “The unsuspecting submarine was detected and located south of the Pakistani coast on November 16,” Islamabad said at the time. The latest complaint comes as the head of the Indian army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation. His visit is also gaining importance as forces have stepped up their stakes against terrorists in Poonch, where mega counterterrorism operations are underway.

