Donald Trump is president now, rally attendees tell Daily Show





Curious about how Trump supporters have been doing since the January 6 insurgency? Well, after watching Jordan Kleppers Finger on the Pulse segment of the Monday episode of The Daily Show, the answer seems to be clear: uh, not good.

For the segment, Klepper went above and beyond his civic duty and traveled to his favorite Iowa capital, Des Moines, to attend his first Trump rally since Jan.6 that no one will ever forget unless that you are not a Republican member of Congress. The crowd that greeted Klepper was jam-packed with the usual Trump-clad MAGA-clad suspects convinced Trump won the 2020 election, but surprisingly never before in his seemingly steadfast belief in ex-President Donald Trump.

I feel like worship is such a negative word, a woman in a MAGA hat wearing an American flag jumpsuit told Klepper of the rally. We are not a sect. We are a group of Americans who love our country and want it back. When Klepper urged the woman to name exactly what she wanted Trump to bring back, she couldn’t articulate anything specific, stating instead that she likes whatever he spits out of her mouth. Blindly following a megalomaniac ruler without any discretion or reason? Not a cult at all, Klepper joked.

Amid merchandise like womens pee funnels and Trump flags riding a velociraptor while holding a machine gun, Klepper spoke to another couple about how the Biden administration is, in their words, the pit.[ting] against each other. The man complained that the current president is disrespecting the whole country by wearing a t-shirt labeled One for Biden. One for Harris with an image of Trump knocking the bird down with both hands. It’s like this administration is giving the middle finger to half the country, Klepper said facetiously. The whole country, the man replied seriously. His wife nodded, also missing the point as she wore a Mount Rushmore t-shirt with Trumps’ face on it.

Unsurprisingly, there was a strong QAnon presence at the rally. There is a woman leading traffic wearing a QAnon shirt, Klepper noted. I’m sure she also inspects cars for lizards and fake pedophile rings. The crowd spouted debunked conspiracy theories surrounding ANTIFA, the corrupt FBI and the CIA’s involvement in the events of January 6 with a man claiming Jacob Chansley, the horned and fur-clad Capital Stormer who recently pleaded guilty of a crime for obstructing the elections College proceedings could be seen waving to a running camera beside a plane leaving the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Sigh; when you believe Trump is the current president of the United States, I guess anything is possible.

