PM is leading special red tape campaign this month





Officials must eliminate old files, erase all pending public grievances and MP references

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on all government departments to review all existing processes and remove unnecessary red tape and compliance, as part of a special spring cleaning exercise this month. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba, in a recent letter to all secretaries, called on each department to clear old files, erase all outstanding public grievances and MP and state credentials, while keeping endeavoring to respond to all assurances given to Parliament as part of a special campaign. . Compliance burden During the elimination of these outstanding questions and references, existing processes can be reviewed with a view to reducing the burden of compliance and removing unnecessary documents, where possible. Mr. Guba referred to the Prime Minister’s speech on Independence Day this year, where Mr. Modi had stressed the need to review rules and procedures on an ongoing basis. To be controlled by the Directorate of Administrative Reforms and Public Complaints (DARPG) of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Complaints and Pensions, this special campaign which will run until the end of October is based on the Prime Minister’s instructions, said the Cabinet Secretary. Secretaries are now required to monitor daily progress in resolving outstanding issues and to send a weekly report to DARPG. As you well know, the rapid and effective resolution of public grievances, referrals from deputies and state governments, inter-ministerial consultations, parliamentary assurances, etc. constitute an important part of the work of ministries and departments. However, these issues sometimes do not get the attention they want, he noted. During the special campaign, every effort can be made to eliminate the identified pending references, and do so in a meaningful way, Guba stressed, before reiterating the instructions to ensure that the offices are clean with a good environment. of work. Temporary files In asking departments to eliminate files of a temporary nature, the Cabinet Secretary also urged them to review the period during which various files are kept. Files should not be destroyed prematurely or kept longer than necessary. In addition, waste materials and obsolete items could be thrown away during this campaign to improve cleanliness in the workplace, Guba said.

