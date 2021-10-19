President laughs when he hears Lampung students ‘guessing’





President Jokowi chats with students during mass immunization review REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had a dialogue with students from several regions via video conference on the sidelines of his activities to review the implementation of the mass vaccination at SMPN 1 Tarakan, City of Tarakan, Province of North Kalimantan, Tuesday (19/10). On this occasion, one of the students of SMK Negeri 1 Tubaba, Lampung named Sony Afandi, read a rhyme and made “riddles” which made President Joko Widodo laugh. “Let me introduce you sir, my name is Sony Afandi. Sony previously had a rhyme for you. It’s a typical Lampung rhyme, sir,” Sony told the president via video conference. Sony then read the rhyme which was pronounced as singing a song. “Eating rice with fish, eating crackers, it’s delicious. Pak Jokowi struggled, looks very tired. Vaccination door to door We have it, Mr Jokowi, thank you, ”Sony said. The student then tossed a “guess” at the president.Oh yes Sir you know no Sir, if the Lampung really like it you know Sir, the name is coffee, ”Sony said. “Coffee?” asked the president. “Yes sir. No, speaking of coffee, you know no Sir, what kind of coffee can make us happy? ”Sony asked the president. Simultaneously, Sony’s friends shouted “What is this?” “ “I asked Pak Jokowi for a bike. Pak Jokowi got an award, we all got bikes,” Sony replied. This made the president laugh. The president’s face looked happy even though it was covered in a mask and his body was swaying. “Who asked for a bike earlier? Asked the president. “All sir,” replied the students from Lampung. “Not at all, Wong It’s time for everyone to ask for a bike. A point of the finger, “said the president. “Sony sir, Sony delivered sir,” Sony said quickly. “Yes, Sony, I’ll give you a bike. I’ll send you the address soon. I’ll send it to you tomorrow,” the president said. “Thank you sir, thank goodness,” Sony said. During the dialogue with the students, President Joko Widodo reminded students not to hurry while undergoing limited face-to-face learning (PTM) in schools during the Covid-19 pandemic. The President said that the PTM could be carried out if the implementation of the restrictions on community activities (PPKM) in the neighborhood / town was at level 1, 2 or 3. source: Between

