Boris Johnson and Bill Gates team up to rally green innovation and investment

Technology pioneer Bill Gates has spent the past decade leading the international fight against malaria.

As the newly installed Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has played a crucial role in enabling scientists to successfully create a vaccine against Covid-19.

Today, the two have joined forces to mobilize investment and innovation in the fight against global warming.

Mr Johnson on Tuesday called for global investment in the green technologies needed for plans to cut carbon emissions.

He was joined by the founder of Microsoft to announce a joint investment partnership of 400 million ($ 552.6 million), targeting technologies such as green hydrogen, long-term energy storage and fuels. sustainable aviation.

The British Prime Minister wooed the “trillions of markets” in a speech to the world’s top financiers and leaders.

The UK Government’s Global Investment Summit in London marks Britain’s biggest post-Brexit push to woo investors, even leveraging the soft power of drinks with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle as it is looking for liquidity and partners to get ahead in the international race for green technologies.

Downing Street said the plans announced at the summit would involve $ 9.7 billion in new outward investment in the UK, creating an additional 30,000 jobs.

Mr Johnson said the main obstacles overcome in the rapid production of Covid-19 vaccines showed that humanity had the skills to find the solutions to avert a climate catastrophe.

The couple announced a revolutionary new global energy catalyst in which the Gates Foundation would partner with the UK government, investing an initial total of $ 400 million to help develop green technology across the UK.

The partnership gives a boost to Britain’s vision of a green industrial revolution, Mr Johnson said. We will only achieve our ambitious climate goals if we rapidly develop new technologies in areas such as green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuels, technologies that seemed impossible just a few years ago.

He said his government was making big bets on electric vehicles, gigantic battery factories, hydrogen and solar power.

He pointed to hydrogen as an important part of the solution as well as the dependence on nuclear power.

Mr Johnson made a direct appeal to business leaders gathered in front of him at the Science Museum in London, saying that while his government could deploy billions, those in the room were worth a total of $ 24 trillion.

A protester against climate change outside the Science Museum in London. Getty Images

I want to say to every one of these dollars, you are welcome to UK and you have come to the right place at the right time.

The lessons from the coronavirus pandemic were clear, we need to listen to scientists, he said, using the rapid creation of vaccines as an example of what people could achieve.

When humanity really wants something, our promethium powers of invention are pretty amazing when we have to, Mr Johnson said. When necessity is the mother of invention, we crack it.

On the day the government released its net zero strategy to cut emissions, Mr Johnson said the UK had a responsibility to lead the world on decarbonization because as the birthplace of the industrial revolution we were the first to knit the comfy deadly CO2 tea that is now driving climate change.

It was also announced on Tuesday that homeowners in England and Wales will be offered grants of 5,000 starting next year to help them replace old gas boilers with low emission heat pumps of carbon.

He channeled the mind of Michael Douglass’ character from the 1987 film Wall Street as he told business leaders: To adapt Gordon Gekko, who may or may not be anyone’s hero in this room, green is good, green is right, green works.

Microsoft billionaire philanthropist Mr. Gates, 65, spoke of his passion for cutting-edge technology.

The most exciting thing that is happening is innovation, he said. The way you can spend the trillions that you would have to subsidize on something that really works is through innovation.

He pointed out how the government’s large initial investments in solar power, lithium-ion batteries and wind power had diminished once the systems became widespread.

This difference that the government has to fund diminishes and, like it did with electric cars, ends up reaching zero.

Mr Johnson called on industrialized countries to contribute the 100 billion a year needed to help developing countries decarbonize, a major goal of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which will take place on October 31.

It is crucial for the success of the summit that the rich countries of the G20 show that they understand that global solidarity is necessary, absolutely crucial.

Green and clean technologies were vital to meeting the target of a 1.5 ° C temperature increase by the turn of the century under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

It sounds like a pretty modest ambition, but in reality it is a huge thing to achieve and it will be dramatic for our lives and the lives of our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Mr Johnson said. It is crucial that we do this, because the evidence is overwhelming.

Boris Johnson operates a robotic arm in the Innovation Zone at the Global Investment Summit in London. AFP

Attendees at the event included JP Morgan Chase Managing Director Jamie Dimon, Blackrock Managing Director Larry Fink, and GlaxoSmithKline and Darktrace bosses.

Officials hope the summit will bring a new wave of investment over the next 12 months. More than 100 private meetings were to take place in exhibition halls adorned with airplanes, spaceships and other artifacts from British engineering history.

After the conference, participants will travel to Windsor Castle for a reception attended by the Queen and the Royal Family.

“This summit is not only a showcase but an opportunity to come together and, in a spirit of generous collaboration, to forge new partnerships,” said the queen in a preface to the investment program.

Updated: October 19, 2021, 13:38