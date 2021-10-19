BJP and Karnataka Congress argue over PM tweetNarendra Modi – The New Indian Express





Through PTI HUBBALLI: A tweet from Congressional Unity in Karnataka making disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and deleted later on Tuesday sparked a war of words between the ruling BJP and its rival Congress, though CPC Chairman DK Shivakumar expressed regret over the comments and called for civility in the political speech. The tweet was deleted after Shivakumar expressed “regret” about it. Addressing a party meeting here, state BJP leader Naleen Kumar Kateel made scathing remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was criticized by party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “I have always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable prerequisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet made by a novice social media manager via the official Karnataka Congress Twitter account is lamented and is being withdrawn,” Shivakumar wrote on the site. microblogging site. Kateel, responding strongly to the deleted tweet, also raised her arms against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and raised the “G-23” controversy within the big old party. Shivakumar wanted the BJP to apologize for Kateel’s “unparliamentary” language against Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to Kateel, Surjewala, Congress Secretary General in charge of Karnataka, said the BJP “is drunk with power and drugged with arrogance.” Siddaramiah lashed out at Kateel and said he had “lost his sanity” while JD (S) HD chief Kumaraswamy called the BJP chief’s statement “cheap” and asked executives not to engage in personal attacks. Speaking to Siddaramaiah, Kateel said Modi and the BJP represent all sections of society, but alleged that the former CM was only working for the welfare of Muslims. Claiming that “things are in favor of the BJP,” he said, Congress and JD (S) have no future. “The infighting in Congress is at such a point that it will split in two by the next Assembly election, while the JD (S), which is a family politics party, loses its strength and that the internal struggles in their families intensify and come to light. , he loaded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/karnataka/2021/oct/19/bjp-and-congress-in-karnataka-lock-horns-over-tweet-on-pm-narendra-modi-2373263.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos