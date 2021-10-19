Donald Trump blames Colin Powell for “big mistakes on Iraq” following his death





Donald Trump criticized the late Colin Powell for his “mistakes” on Iraq following the death of the former secretary of state.

“It’s wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and the infamous weapons of mass destruction, being treated so well to death by the fake media,” Trump wrote in a statement released by his committee. Save America political action. Tuesday.

The former president continued, “I hope that will happen to me someday. It was a classic RINO [Republican in name only], if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made lots of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace! “

Powell died of complications from coronavirus at the age of 84, his family announced on Facebook Monday; he was fully vaccinated and treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center. He suffered from multiple myeloma, cancer of the blood in remission and early-stage Parkinson’s disease.

Powell was a professional soldier who rose to military leadership, becoming the first black secretary of state in the United States in 2001 under President George W. Bush.

He was still in that post in 2003 when the Bush administration claimed that then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. False intelligence was used to justify the US invasion of Iraq.

Powell later said his presentation to the United Nations, in which he claimed Iraq had a stockpile of chemical and biological weapons, was “painful” for him and a permanent “stain” on his record.

Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday calling Colin Powell a “RINO” targeting Republicans. In this photo, Trump addresses supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 9, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Powell has often criticized Trump, calling him a “national disgrace” and an “international pariah” during the 2016 election cycle.

In 2020, Powell endorsed Joe Biden’s candidacy for the Oval Office while continuing to castigate Trump’s presidency. The retired general also delivered a speech at the Democratic National Convention in support of Biden.

After the uprising on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Powell told CNN he no longer considered himself a member of the GOP. He first revealed he was a Republican in November 1995.

“I can’t call myself a Republican colleague anymore. I’m a comrade of nothing right now,” said Powell.

Biden on Monday called Powell a “friend” who “embodied the highest ideals of the warrior and the diplomat.” He ordered the flags to be lowered until Friday in honor of Powell.

“I am eternally grateful for his support for my candidacy for the presidency and for our common fight for the soul of the nation,” said the president. “I will miss being able to call on his wisdom in the future.

Update 11:15 a.m.ET: This story has been updated with additional information about Powell and President Joe Biden’s statement on Powell’s passing.

