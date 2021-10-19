Indonesian crude palm oil exports in 2021 fell sharply





Indonesian crude palm oil exports in 2021 are expected to fall 54.4% from a year earlier, with India’s main buyer switching to refined palm products due to high crude prices, senior official said of the association at an industry conference. Indonesia’s crude palm oil (CPO) exports are expected to reach 3.27 million tonnes this year, up from 7.17 million tonnes in 2020, said Togar Sitanggang, vice president of the Indonesian Association of the palm oil (GAPKI). The industry body had previously estimated exports at 7.5 million tonnes. GAPKI lowered its forecast as India switched to more economical refined palm products than CPO, which reached record levels throughout the year. “For this reason, (it) is more economical to import ready-made products, rather than to manufacture and process them in their own factories,” Sitanggang said. As a result, total palm oil exports increased, albeit slightly to 1.2%, despite a sharp drop in CPO shipments. Total palm oil exports in 2021 are expected to reach 34.42 million tonnes from 34.01 million tonnes last year, due to a likely 21.2% increase in refined palm exports. Previously, GAPKI had forecast palm oil exports of 37.5 million tonnes. Palm oil prices have hit record highs several times this year due to a supply shortage and as countries recover from the pandemic. In addition to CPO costs, Indonesia’s largest producer increased its CPO export tax to a record high of US $ 255 per tonne from February to June, although it was reduced in July to US $ 175. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said last week that the country intends to stop exporting CPO “at some point” in the future. The country has yet to disclose details on how it will stop CPO exports.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fathin Ungku and Bernadette Christina Munthe; edited by Christopher Cushing and Subhranshu Sahu)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/indonesias-2021-crude-palm-oil-exports-seen-sharply-lower-industry-body/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos