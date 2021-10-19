US Congress recoils as Donald Trump continues investigation into Capitol riots





A House committee investigating the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill moved swiftly Tuesday to hold at least one of Donald Trump’s allies in contempt as the former president pushes back the investigation in a new trial.

Trump is aggressively trying to block the committee’s work by ordering former White House aide Steve Bannon not to answer questions in the inquiry while also suing the panel to try to prevent Congress from getting any old White House documents.

But House committee lawmakers say they won’t back down as they gather facts and testimony about the attack involving Trump supporters that injured dozens of police officers, sent lawmakers running for their lives and interrupted the certification of the victory of President Joe Biden.

“The clear objective of the former president is to prevent the select committee from gaining access to the facts relating to January 6 and his trial is nothing more than an attempt to delay and obstruct our investigation,” he said. said President Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Republican Representative. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, vice chair of the panel, in a joint statement Monday night.

They added: “It’s hard to imagine a more compelling public interest than trying to get answers on an attack on our democracy and an attempt to overturn the results of an election.

Trump’s lawsuit was filed after Biden decided to waive his right to block publication of the document due to executive privilege issues. The move was expected, as the defeated president has made it clear on several occasions that he will challenge the investigation into the violent attack carried out by a crowd of his supporters.

His challenge seeks to invalidate the entirety of Congress’ demand, calling it too broad, unduly burdensome, and a challenge to the separation of powers.

The trial came a day before the panel voted to recommend that Bannon be held in criminal contempt of Congress for his disregard of the committee’s demands for documents and testimony.

In a resolution released on Monday, which is expected to be rejected by the panel on Tuesday, the committee says the former Trump aide and podcast host has no legal standing to push back the committee.

Bannon was a private citizen when he spoke to Trump before the attack, the committee said, and Trump made no such claim of executive privilege from the panel itself.

The resolution lists many ways in which Bannon was involved in preparing for the insurgency, including reports that he encouraged Trump to focus on January 6, the day Congress certified the presidential vote, and his comments on Jan. 5 that “all hell is gonna break loose” the next day.

Once the committee votes on the contempt of Bannon measure, it will go to the plenary chamber for a vote and then to the Department of Justice, which will decide whether to proceed.

The committee also subpoenaed more than a dozen people who helped plan Trump’s pre-siege rallies, and some of them have already said they will hand over documents and testify.

The committee demanded a wide range of documents from the executive regarding intelligence gathered before the attack, security preparations during and before the siege, pro-Trump rallies held that day, and Trump’s false claims that he won the elections, among others.

