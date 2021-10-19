modi: PM Modi is afraid to talk about China: Owaisi | India News





HYDERABAD: Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping “silence” on rising fuel prices and China’s “intrusion” into Indian territory, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said here that Modi is afraid to talk about China.

The Hyderabad MP also said that targeted killings of civilians were underway in Kashmir due to the failure of the BJP-led central government.

“The Prime Minister never talks about two things – the rising prices of gasoline and diesel and China that has entered our country and is sitting in there. Prices have skyrocketed but the Prime Minister says nothing, “said the All India Majils-e. – The head of Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) said at a public meeting here on Monday evening.

“And now China has come in and sat inside our country. When Pakistan launched Pulwama (the attack), Modi said” ghar mein ghus ke marenge “(will hit them inside from their home) but now China has entered and sat in India but it is doing nothing. The Indian prime minister is afraid to talk about China, ”Owaisi said.

He added that “nine of our soldiers were killed (in Jammu and Kashmir recently) and on October 24 there is a T20 match between India and Pakistan (the next T20 World Cup match of India versus Pakistan) “.

“Modi ji … nine of our soldiers have been killed and will you play T20? Pakistan is playing T20 in Kashmir with Indian lives. Poor workers in Bihar are being killed and targeted assassinations are occurring. Qu “are the IB (Intelligence Bureau) and Amit Shah (Union Home Secretary). What are the secret services doing in Kashmir,” Owaisi asked.

“Weapons are coming and terrorists are coming from Pakistan and will you play a game,” he said, adding that what is happening in Kashmir is the failure of the BJP-led central government, which has- he asserted, has no policy to manage. terrorism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-afraid-of-speaking-on-china-owaisi/articleshow/87138721.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos