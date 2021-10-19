Bill Cassidy on Trump: “I don’t think he will be our candidate.”





Cassidy also told Axios’ Mike Allen that he thought it was a moot point and that the GOP would not vote for Trump to be their candidate again.

NEW ORLEANS Senator Bill Cassidy faces backlash from former President Donald Trump following comments Cassidy made over the weekend that he would no longer vote for Trump.

In an interview on Sunday with “Axios on HBO,” Cassidy made it clear that he would not vote for Trump in the 2024 election if the real estate mogul was on the ballot.

It’s a theory that I think won’t come true, Cassidy said. I don’t mean to dodge, but the truth is you might ask me (about) a lot of people, if they’re in good shape. The point is, I don’t think he will be our candidate.

The Louisiana senator is one of seven Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan.6 riot by supporters of the former president seeking to revoke ballot certification after the 2020 election.

Trump was acquitted by 57 to 43 votes. Cassidy was later censored by the Louisiana Republican Party for his impeachment vote.

But Cassidy did not cite the riot to defend her lack of support for Trump. Instead, he focused on the practical results of the last election.

President Trump is the first president, on the Republican side at least, to lose the House, Senate and Presidency in four years, ”Cassidy said. “Elections are winning.

Bill Cassidy is one of 7 GOP Senators who voted to condemn Trump before he left office. @ Mikeallen: After that the Louisiana Republican Party censored you.

Cassidy: I ​​slept really well that night.

Allen: It is clear that you are not voting for [Trump if he runs again].

Cassidy: I’m not. pic.twitter.com/tUcF3pAvCR

– Axios (@axios) October 17, 2021

Trump, in a statement released Monday, attacked Cassidy with his traditional name-calling, calling him “Wacky” and describing the senator as a RINO, an acronym for the phrase “Republican in name only.”

“Wacky Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana is a RINO Republican who begged for my support in 2020 and used it everywhere to get re-elected, much like Little Ben Sasse, then voted to impeach your favorite president,” said the press release Trump said.

Ben Sasse was another of the seven Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

The former president has teased another race since losing the White House in November, although he never officially conceded. Trump continued to raise unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud despite numerous credible election security experts and state officials from Republican and Democratic-led states confirming the election was secure.

He is generally expected to be the GOP favorite if he decides to enter the 2024 race.

