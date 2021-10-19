Donald Trump sues the committee of inquiry into the January 6 bombing





Bannon was a private citizen when he spoke to Trump before the attack, the committee said, and Trump made no such claim of executive privilege from the panel itself.

It comes as it emerged that Trump was questioned in a deposition for a lawsuit brought by protesters who say his security team manhandled them at the start of his presidential campaign in 2015.

Trump testified behind closed doors at Trump Tower in New York for several hours on Monday, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said. Video of the deposition will be shown before a jury if the case goes to trial.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Benjamin Dictor said Trump was questioned on a variety of topics, including comments he made at election rallies in which he appeared to encourage security personnel to treat protesters harshly.

The lawsuit, brought by five Mexican-born New Yorkers, alleges Trump’s bodyguards violently attacked them outside his eponymous Manhattan skyscraper on September 3, 2015 as they protested Trump’s negative comments on Mexico and Mexican immigrants.

Trump, in a statement after the deposition, said the protesters were to blame for the brawl and called their claim without merit, involving injuries they never suffered and the temporary loss of a cardboard sign worthless which was returned to them shortly thereafter.

After years of litigation, I was glad I had the opportunity to tell my side of this ridiculous story. Just one more example of baseless harassment of your favorite president, Trump said.

Trump’s demeanor in answering questions matched that of his public figure as the president and the session proceeded like most depositions, said Dictor, the plaintiffs’ attorney. He declined to go into detail on how Trump handled the questioning and declined to characterize his testimony before presenting the case to a jury.

While we do not comment on the substance of Mr. Trump’s testimony at this time, we hope that today’s events serve as an example that our institutions have prevailed and that no one is above the law, a declared Dictor.

Trump is an accused in the trial, along with his company, the Trump Organization, his presidential campaign, and security personnel.

Among other demands, the plaintiffs want the real estate mogul turned former commander-in-chief to pay punitive damages, arguing he should have known that security personnel would act negligently or recklessly.

The violent crowd supporting Donald Trump’s riot outside the Capitol in Washington, DC Credit: AP

Trump’s lawyers refused to sit him down for the deposition. While in office, they argued that there must be exceptional circumstances to remove a senior government official.

Bronx judge Doris Gonzalez, who is presiding over the case, dismissed the argument, saying it did not apply because Trump was called to answer for behavior outside of office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/donald-trump-sues-house-panel-investigating-january-6-capitol-attack-20211019-p5915r.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos