Did you know that Fayyaz Butt from Oman played for Pakistan 11 years ago?





As the T20 World Cup group stage match between Oman and Bangladesh is underway, fans on social media are all in awe of co-host Fayyaz Butt’s speedster after releasing a stunning take. Fayyaz Butt pulled out a “superman” take of his own bowling alley in the fifth on the Bangladesh vs Oman game. Following his capture, fans on social media began to point out that the 28-year-old cricketer had played for Pakistan during his Under-19s.

Fayyaz Butt, who currently plays for Oman, previously represented Pakistan at the 2010 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. According to ESPNcricinfo, Fayyaz Butt idolizes former Pakistani speedster Imran Khan and Australian Brett Lee. However, later Fayyaz left Pakistan and started playing cricket for Oman. In August 2018, he was included in the Oman squad for the Asian Cup qualifying tournament. In 2019, he made his T20 International debut for Oman against Ireland. In the Under-19 World Cup game against India, Fayyaz Butt took four wickets and sacked players like KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Fayyaz Butt’s career with Pakistan is remembered by fans

Fayyaz buttocks:

Played for Pakistan in the 2010 U19 World Cup 4/27 against India and knocked out India Rejected KL Rahul on the first ball of the match Moved to Oman and selected for T20WC 2021 Now chosen to scream on his bowling alley and wicket on his 3rd ball #OMAvBAN # T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/X54g9oiut0

Abhinav. (@ Abhicricket18) October 19, 2021

Fun fact: Fayyaz Butt, who plays for Oman in the T20 World Cup, represented Pakistan at the 2010 U19 World Cup in New Zealand. In the quarter-final that Pakistan won against India, they won 4 wickets including KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. # T20WorldCup

Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 19, 2021 Fayyaz Butt Catchstats Fayyaz Butt Statistics

Coming to Fayyaz Butt’s stats in his cricket career, the 28-year-old cricketer played five ODIs and took three wickets with the best bowling figure of 2/28. In T20, Butt played 14 games and took 10 wickets. In terms of a List A career, Butt has played 19 games and has taken 26 wickets.

Oman v Bangladesh

Back in Oman against Bangladesh, Mahmudullah & Co recorded a 26-race victory against the “Men in Red”. Bangladesh posted a total of 153 runs in 20 overs and in response Oman was limited to 127 runs in 20 overs. While Bangladesh were beaten in their opener of the T20 World Cup, Oman had beaten Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in a one-sided game to claim the Super-12 round.

Image: Facebook / Ahmad Fayyaz Butt, Twitter / @ T20WorldCup

