Exclusive-Indonesia’s Jokowi Urges Developed Countries To Commit To Climate Finance Targets | The powerful 790 KFGO





By Gayatri Suroyo and Stanley Widianto BEBATU, Indonesia (Reuters) Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday urged developed countries to commit to their pledge to provide finance to the poorest countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the Nations Conference United States on this month’s climate. Rich countries missed the target of raising $ 100 billion a year to support developing countries in their climate action plans, which experts say could shatter confidence at the COP26 conference on October 31 and November 12 in the Scottish city of Glasgow. It is impossible if we do not get financial assistance. If we don’t have the technology, it’s also difficult, the president, known as Jokowi, told Reuters on Tuesday after planting a patch of mangrove in the village of Bebatu on the island of Borneo. Indonesia, the eighth largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, has pledged to cut carbon emissions to 29% from the status quo through its own efforts, but with the help of funding international and technology transfer, she thinks she could increase the reduction to 41%. The country earlier this year put forward its long-term goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 or earlier, starting in 2070 initially, which includes plans to phase out the use of coal-fired power plants. Jokowi said Indonesia wants to invest in renewable projects to capitalize on its potential in hydropower, geothermal, wind, solar and marine, which will require billions of dollars in funding. A government study has shown that the Southeast Asian country needs $ 150-200 billion a year in investments in low-carbon programs over the next nine years to meet its goal of net zero emissions . It’s a big job. He needs investment, he needs technology, Jokowi said, adding that he didn’t just want to talk at COP26. Indonesia has also launched a program to restore 600,000 hectares of mangrove forest over the next three years to absorb carbon emissions, Jokowi said. European Union executive vice-president Frans Timmermans told Reuters on Monday that the EU and US will honor their commitments, but he still urges other rich countries to join us. I think we still have a chance to reach $ 100 billion. I think it would be very important for Glasgow to do that. It is also a sign of momentum and confidence in the developing world, he said. Indonesia will also foster sustainable economic growth when it takes over the G20 presidency in December, alongside a uniform economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Jokowi said. We want to fight so that poor countries, developing countries, vulnerable groups get back on their feet and are not left behind by developed countries, he said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stanley Widianto; editing by Nick Macfie)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2021/10/19/exclusive-indonesias-jokowi-urges-developed-countries-to-commit-to-climate-funding-goals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos