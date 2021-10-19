Karabakh region is the first new airport ready to receive international flights





After just eight months of construction work, the first state-of-the-art airport in Azerbaijani Karabakh region (Garabakh), Fuzuli International Airport, now counts days until the opening. President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the airport in early 2021, months after the city of Fuzuli was freed from nearly three decades of illegal Armenian occupation. At the time, the president said that the new airport to serve as “air gate of Karabakh”. “As I inspected the airport today, I saw again that perhaps no other international airport has been built in a mined area in such a short time elsewhere in the world,” President Aliyev said . noted during his visit to Fuzuli on Monday. The Turkish government has already confirmed Participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the expected opening ceremony of Fuzuli International Airport. Last week the airport was allowed an international status, which means that it is fully prepared to receive international flights. At the same time, the air port has been assigned a three-letter geocode, FZL, by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the UBBF code by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) installed the VOR / DME ground navigation system to transmit radio call signals from the airport earlier this year. The European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation, known as EUROCONTROL, has recorded and approved the radio signals transmitted through the system. The airport’s runway, 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide, already received the first passenger and freight flight on September 5 and welcomed the first overseas travelers on September 27. The runway is capable of accommodating all kinds of aircraft, including large freighters. small private planes and jets. The airport terminal, which includes baggage conveyors, check-in desks, VIP lounges, retail stores, restaurants and other sections, is designed to accommodate at least two hundred passengers per hour. The airport apron can accommodate eight planes simultaneously, measuring 60,000 square meters (645,000 square feet). At the same time, in addition to the Fuzuli International Airport, two air ports are being built in the Zangilane and China districts. The runways at both airports are 3,000 meters long and designed to accommodate all types of aircraft, including large cargo planes. The airports are expected to become operational in the course of 2022. The development of civil aviation infrastructure in the liberated Azerbaijani lands is part of public programs deployed after the war. Armenia captured Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district during the First Karabakh War in the early 1990s. Last year, Azerbaijani forces freed Fuzuli from nearly 30 years of illegal occupation and discovered the catastrophic results of the war. Armenian vandalism. Not a single whole building stayed in the town of Fuzuli, only fragments of walls. Currently, the district is being revived as part of the Azerbaijani government’s large-scale campaign to restore the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

