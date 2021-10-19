The untold story of Donald Trump’s fake university, secret conversation, $ 25 million legal defeat





Promises, Lies, and Corruption: Art Cohen’s Battle Against Trump’s Fake University

The author with Congressman Adam Schiff.

Art Cohen with US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

The captivating memories of the Trump University legal saga through the eyes of Art Cohen, who personally pursued Trump and had a private view of the 45th President.

The story of Trump University is a gripping tale of ego and deception, and it exposes the con artist who became president. And no one can say it better than Cohen.

– David Corn, co-author, Russian Roulette

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Trump University was the costliest legal defeat in Donald Trump’s career, but even though he settled for 25 million dollars, it always got away too easily. Years before his run for the White House, the reality TV star and real estate scion launched a for-profit education initiative – Trump University, or TrumpU for short, in which he vowed to share his secrets. real estate at seminars held in hotel ballrooms. As it turned out, Trump University was not a real university and did not present Trump’s secrets.

The scam has snatched thousands of unsuspecting victims from their hard-earned money. And it fueled a tense legal battle that should have derailed Trump’s presidential race in 2016. TRUMP YOU: Promises, Lies, And Corruption: My Battle With Donald Trump’s Fake University (Gatekeeper Press; Oct 19, 2021) tells the story Inside the TrumpU legal saga through the eyes of Art Cohen, a student victim who personally sued Donald Trump in federal court in 2013 and had a private view of Trump during the height of his presidential campaign. While TrumpU looks quaint today, it foreshadowed the devastation, bloodshed, and corruption that have defined Trump’s presidency.

“Art Cohen had the courage to confront Donald Trump, and he helped expose the fraud at the very heart of Trump’s self-promotion. The story of Trump University is a gripping story of ego and deception, and it exposes the crook who became president. And no one can say it better than Cohen, ”says David Corn, co-author of Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putins War on America and the Election of Donald Trump.

TRUMP YOU reveals never-before-shared details about the Trump University legal saga that come from private conversations, notes and memories. The authors also obtained new interviews with figures associated with the TrumpU legal battle.

“A court ruling in May 2016 changed the course of American democracy. Trump You quickly brings you to that ruling, its immediate consequences, and allows you, the reader, to draw conclusions based on past facts while leaving some open questions unanswered for future investigation. ” Trump You also reveals how Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg already ‘reversed’ his sworn admission in his 2015 deposition that all decisions related to investment matters are led by Trump foreshadows the act of Trump’s accusation, Cohen says.

ART COHEN, a businessman and entrepreneur from Silicon Valley, Calif., Enrolled at Trump University in 2009 in hopes of becoming a real estate developer, but after spending tens of thousands of dollars and n ‘having obtained nothing in return, he engaged in legal action. against Trump University in 2011 and enlisted as lead plaintiff in 2013, a role he continued through the $ 25 million settlement in November 2016 and subsequent payments for the thousands of victims of the ‘Trump University. Cohen was Hillary Clinton’s alternate delegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention and was president of the Silicon Valley Democratic Club. He is currently commissioner of the Santa Clara County Sister Cities Commission in Moscow and a member of Rotary International. https://www.artcohenauthor.com/

DAN GOOD is an investigative reporter and writer who has worked for the New York Post, New York Daily News, ABC News, and NBC News. He lives outside New York with his family

