Xi calls for healthy development of digital economy and comprehensive regulation





A conceptual photo of the digital economy Photo: VCG President Xi Jinping called for efforts to ensure the healthy development of the digital economy at a time when the country relentlessly pushes for indigenous innovation, especially in bottleneck technologies, while fighting a battle unprecedented against monopolies and unfair competition. Xi made the remarks on Monday as he chaired a study session of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee focusing on the digital economy, Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday. The president called for grasping the trend and law of digital economy development and advancing the healthy development of digital economy in the country, according to Xinhua. Digital technologies and the digital economy provide preventive opportunities in the context of global technological revolution and industrial transformation, and this is a crucial area in the new round of international competition, Xi said, stressing that China must seize the opportunities and seize the heights of future development. . Xi also called for an improvement of the digital economic governance mechanism with the strengthening of laws, rules and policies. The president also called for breakthroughs in basic technologies to ensure that the autonomy of digital economic development is “firmly in our hands”, and a reiterated position on correcting and regulating activities and behaviors that harm interests. people and impede fair competition. . He also called for efforts to prevent monopolies and the uncontrolled expansion of capital, noting that the rights and legitimate interests of platform employees and consumers must be protected. Stricter tax control and audit procedures were also highlighted. Lu Jian, president of Nanjing University and member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, presented the topic and offered advice during the study session. The country’s digital economy has made notable progress, with various digital technologies playing an important role in pulling the economy out of the COVID-19 pandemic. China was the world’s second-largest digital economy with a scale of nearly $ 5.4 trillion in 2020, behind the United States with its $ 13.6 trillion digital economy, according to a white paper on the global digital economy unveiled by the Chinese Academy of Information and Communication Technologies in August. . China’s digital economy grew the fastest last year with an annual growth of 9.6%, followed by Lithuania with an annual growth rate of 9.3%, according to the white paper. The lessons from the study session clarified the direction of development of China’s digital economy, Wang Peng, assistant professor at the Gaoling School of Artificial Intelligence at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Tuesday. “Supervision will be strengthened to protect personal information and data, prevent monopolies and enable digital platforms, the digital economy and digital technology to benefit people’s livelihoods and the pursuit of common prosperity.” , Wang noted. As a sign of an unwavering tightening of regulations targeting monopolies, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) plans to hire more employees at its Beijing headquarters, with its anti-monopoly unit receiving 18 33 new employees planned for the civil SAMR 2022. hiring of servants. Several Chinese digital platforms have also come under strict regulatory scrutiny in recent months. Earlier in October, Meituan was fined 3.44 billion yuan ($ 533.5 million) for antitrust, or 3% of its 2020 domestic revenue, nearly six months after the main market regulator launched an anti-monopoly investigation into the national food delivery giant. . Meituan was also ordered to immediately stop illegal activities and fully reimburse exclusive cooperation deposits totaling 1.29 billion yuan to contracted suppliers. In April, e-commerce giant Alibaba was fined a record $ 2.8 billion in a landmark antitrust case.

