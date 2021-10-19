BP Batqm: The development of Batam is a priority for the government of Joko Widodo – ANTARA News Riau Islands





Batam (ANTARA) – The Supervisory Board of the Council of Concessions of the Free Trade Area of ​​Batam, Satya Bhakti Parikesit, has declared that the development of Batam is a priority for the government under the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) . This was conveyed by Satya when together with other members of the BP Batam supervisory board paid a field visit to the port of Batuampar in the Batam region, to ensure the development of the projects that were planned this year, including increasing the capacity and capacity of the Port of Batu ampar, in particular: automatic gate system and container yard.

“We really want to oversee something that is a priority, not only built, completed, but actually delivered and can be used and can add value,” Satya said in a statement in Batam on Tuesday. The field visit aims to ensure the development of the projects that have been planned this year, in particular the increase in the capacity and capacities of the port of Batuampar. He said he sees Batam as having great potential in contributing significantly to national economic growth. He hopes that with the development project, the entry and exit of goods at the port of Batuampar will be faster and more efficient and that port public services will increase. Another BP Batam counsel, Elen Setiadi, said that the program BP Batam has planned for this year is to increase the capacity and capacity of the Port of Batuampar. He saw the development with his own eyes automatic gate system with an integrated system with customs and excise ownership. With system automatic gate, he hopes that the containers entering and leaving the port of Batuampar will be faster and more efficient. The utility of the port is also increasing. Meanwhile, Dewas Untung Basuki indicated that the advantage of the Free Trade Zone and the Free Port of Batam is the Batam Logistics Ecosystem, which is part of the National Logistics Ecosystem, mandated by the Presidential Instruction. (INPRES) number 5 of 2020. “Batam is one of the developments aimed at increasing attractiveness by reducing logistics costs. The need for cooperation from all parties to develop Batam as one of the engines of the national economy, ”he said. Batam Logistics Ecosystem aims to reduce logistics costs by developing G to G and B to B system applications which are supposed to speed up the service process, especially the entry and exit of goods at the port of Batuampar.

