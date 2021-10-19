Trump mocks Nikki Haley for being ‘gutted’ by GOP base: book





Donald Trump claimed that Nikki Haley was “gutted” by the GOP base after she criticized him. In the aftermath of the Capitol Riot, Haley said Trump had “fallen so far” and would no longer be “in the picture.” Trump told reporter David Drucker he refused to meet with Haley after she publicly condemned him. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump appeared to take pleasure in insisting that Nikki Haley, who served as his UN ambassador, is not popular with most loyal Republican voters, according to a new book by the journalist. of the Washington Examiner, David Drucker.

Trump told Drucker in a May 2021 interview that his supporters turned on Haley, one of the many Republican presidential hopefuls of 2024, after publicly condemning Trump’s role in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill.

“I’m not that surprised that she… Because fair, her reputation,” Trump told Drucker, according to “In Trump’s Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP”. “She was just gutted by the base.”

Trump added that he declined Haley’s request to meet with him one-on-one at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., In February 2021.

“She wanted to come and meet,” he said. “I refused it.”

Drucker wrote that Trump “seemed amused”, rather than angry, about Haley’s about-face.

“Whenever she criticizes me, she doesn’t criticize me about 15 minutes later,” Trump said of Haley in a September interview with Vanity Fair, adding, “I guess she has the base.”

After calling Trump a liar and endorsing Senator Marco Rubio in the 2016 GOP Primary, Haley served in the Trump administration for nearly two years and consistently defended Trump’s leadership during and after his tenure.

She even defended her bogus claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” and “stolen” by Democrats last year, although she does not believe such claims herself.

In December 2020, Haley told Politico’s Tim Alberta that Trump “really, deep down … thinks he was wronged” in the election and insisted the then president didn’t was not “misleading” by lying about the election result. She insisted that it was not dangerous for the president to spread false statements about the elections.

But after the deadly attack on Capitol Hill, Haley told Alberta she was “deeply disturbed by what happened to her” and issued a statement condemning Trump’s praise for the rioters. She said Trump’s political career was over and he would never stand for re-election again.

“I don’t think he will be in the picture,” she said. “I don’t think he can do it. He’s fallen this far.”

But in the months following the Capitol Riot, Haley again reversed her stance on Trump, saying she would consult with Trump before deciding whether or not to launch a 2024 presidential campaign and telling the Wall Street Journal this month- She was happy that Trump remained influential and active. in the GOP.

“He has the ability to move the ball, and I hope he will continue to do so,” she said. “We need him in the Republican Party. I don’t want us to go back to pre-Trump days.”

Haley, writes Drucker, laid the groundwork and built the infrastructure for a possible candidacy in 2024 through its Stand for America group and its accompanying political action committee.

In 2020 and 2021, she toured the world with appearances at the Iowa Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner in June and a speech at the Reagan Presidential Library, in addition to campaigning for Republicans with a negative ballot.

