Shehbaz lashes out at PM after claiming Medina state – Reuters





ISLAMABAD: Government and opposition exchanged spades in the National Assembly on Monday as opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for his repeated claims of modeling Pakistan after the state of Medina.

Speaking to the National Assembly, Mr. Sharif said that social and economic justice is available to everyone in Medina State, unlike what is happening in Pakistan today.

He condemned the Prime Minister for grinding inflation, unprecedented unemployment and ever-growing poverty where the majority of people were now struggling to make ends meet.

Mr Sharif accused the government of the day of pushing the country to the brink of destruction and warned that the tsunami of rising prices would soon sweep the government away.

Beards fly off in session of the National Assembly

He said that Prophet Muhammad (peace_be_upon_him), who ruled the state of Medina, used to protect the oppressed and orphans.

Criticizing the government on its budget for the current fiscal year, he said on June 17 of this year, just days after the budget was presented, he warned during the NA session that several mini-budgets would be soon to be unveiled by those who were bragging about introducing the tax free budget.

Recalling the chaos in the chamber during the general debate on the 2021-2022 federal budget, when lawmakers from the Treasury and opposition benches nearly came to blows and threw things at each other, Sharif said no one could not have imagined such a scenario in Riyasat-i-Madina, where everyone had the right to express themselves.

Today, everyone witnesses that it is the worst government the country has had in the past 74 years, he said.

He referred to the recent massive increase in the prices of gasoline, diesel and electricity which has resulted in higher prices of all food products like atta, ghee, pulses etc.

And what could be more cruel than hundreds of thousands of people facing unemployment? Mr Sharif asked rhetorically, adding that all the basic necessities were now beyond the reach of an average family.

The Leader of the Opposition went on to say that even though the government had made efforts to respect the conditions of the International Monetary Fund, it was still unable to convince the Fund and only made the hardship of the people worse.

This government has pushed the country to the brink of destruction and disaster.

Mr. Sharif recalled that in the past, Imran Khan had been heard say in his speeches on television and at the container summit that an increase in the prices of electricity and gas and the devaluation of the rupee against the dollar were indications that the prime minister and other members of the government were corrupt. and thieves.

Now, if drug prices go up 500%, tell me what would you call this government? He asked. And if the value of the dollar increases by 40pc against the rupee, what do you have to say about this government?

Continuing his tirade against the government, Mr Sharif said inflation in the country had led the poor to commit suicide because they were unable to tackle poverty while unemployment was also rampant across the country.

He said that for most of the country’s history, with the exception of a few rare cases, agricultural crops were available in such abundance that part of the yield was exported, but now calls for offers were being made to import tons of sugar.

He said the government had deprived the poor, orphans and widows of free medicine and other medical facilities, including free tests. What would you call such a government? he asked again.

Mr. Sharif recalled that President Arif Alvi recently said the economy is on the right track. Didn’t he see how people have been forced to beg here because of inflation? He asked.

He said that billions and billions of rupees had been plundered in the sugar and wheat scandals and that the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which were supposed to be used for important purposes and for the advancement of the nation, had been wasted.

The Leader of the Opposition has warned that if this inflation storm is not stopped, there will be nothing left here.

Speaking specifically about the controversy over the government’s purchase of liquefied natural gas, he said he did not take advantage of the cheap spot rates and later bought the product at higher prices.

Such measures have caused destruction in the country on a scale that you and I had not thought of, he said.

This government will be swept away by the tsunami of people who are tired of rising unemployment and inflation, he said.

After Shehbaz Sharifs’ speech, Communications Minister Murad Saeed attempted to respond and defend the government. He said the opposition leader referred to Riyasat-i-Madina several times in his speech.

Today we should be grateful to have a prime minister who aims to turn this country into Riyasat-i-Madina, Saeed said.

On the other hand, the minister said, when the party of the opposition leaders was in power and their leaders went to the United States, they would be asked about the difference between them (the opposition leaders). and the PTI, their answer would be that they were more liberal, while Mr. Khan was more inclined to religion.

He said the prime minister would continue to masquerade as a more religious spirit.

Mr Saeeds’ speech was interrupted by opposition MPs who started shouting slogans against the government.

Soon after, most of the opposition MPs left the meeting room and the quorum was signaled by Khurram Dastgir Khan of the PML-N.

Due to a lack of quorum, the work of the chamber had to be adjourned until Wednesday.

Posted in Dawn, le 19 October 2021

