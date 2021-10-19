Billions of billions from private sector key to tackling climate crisis, Boris Johnson tells business leaders





The private sector must spend billions of dollars to tackle the climate emergency, Boris Johnson told business leaders, saying the government cannot do it alone. Addressing a world investment summit, the Prime Minister touted the unique power of free market capitalism to help the UK and the world achieve net zero carbon emissions. We have to mobilize the markets, we have to appeal to the private sector, Mr Johnson said at the London summit, just 12 days before the crucial Cop26 summit. Because I can deploy billions with the approval of the Chancellor of course, but you, you in this room, you can deploy billions. Claiming that post-Brexit freedoms could boost the green transition, Mr Johnson added: You are welcome to the UK and you have come to the right place at the right time. The speech precedes the long-delayed publication of a government strategy to achieve net zero by 2050 and, above all, a Treasury analysis on its cost. Overnight, a plan to offer households 5,000 subsidies to replace gas boilers with heat pumps was largely scuttled, as only 30,000 will be made available each year. Speaking at the Science Museum, Mr Johnson said it pays to invest in low-carbon technologies such as heat pumps and solar panels as the market goes green. Recalling a fictional and ruthless American capitalist, he added: To fit Gordon Gekko, who may or may not be anyone’s hero in this room, Green is good, green is right, green works. Later, in a discussion with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, the Prime Minister insisted: the government cannot do it on its own. Mr Johnson also recognized the UK’s special responsibility to lead the world on decarbonization because, as the first industrialized country, we were the first to knit the deadly CO2 tea that is causing change climate. He told the summit that the government was making big bets on electric vehicles and giga-factories for battery production. However, the strategy for buildings so crucial because they represent 21% of UK emissions has been criticized for its lack of scale and ambition. Despite previous suggestions that gas boilers would be banned from 2035, this is simply the goal of governments and it is up to the market to make it achievable. Mr Johnson and Mr Gates announced a $ 400 million partnership to boost green investment, with the two sides each committing $ 200 million. In a statement, Mr Gates said: Our partnership with the UK will accelerate the deployment of these critical climate solutions, helping to make them more affordable and accessible. In order to achieve net zero emissions, we must reduce the costs of clean technologies so that they can compete with and replace the high emitting products we use today. I call this price difference the green premium.

