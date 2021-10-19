Cuomo, de Blasio more unpopular than Donald Trump: NY poll





In an astonishing development, the disgraced former Democratic governor. Andrew Cuomo and current Mayor Bill de Blasio are now both more unpopular among strongly Blue New York voters than former Republican President Donald Trump, a statewide poll released Monday revealed.

Former President Donald Trump has long been the pole with the lowest favorability rating among New York voters. No more, said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

Thirty-seven percent of the 801 registered voters of all political stripes viewed Trump positively, compared with 59 percent who viewed him unfavorably with a net negative of 22 points.

But only 33% of all voters viewed Cuomo favorably, compared with 60% who gave him a net boost of 27 negative points.

The results did not surprise the Trump camp.

“Trump is incredibly popular in New York City. Just listen to chants from last week’s Giants game, ”former president’s son Eric Trump told the Post on Tuesday.

Regarding Hizzoner’s unpopularity, Trump said: “It is heartbreaking that de Blasio drove the city into the ground and pushed people to leave in record numbers.”

Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently resigned following numerous allegations of sexual harassment. Matthew McDermott

Cuomo resigned in disgrace in August under threat of impeachment after a damning report from state attorney general Letitia James found his alleged widespread sexual misconduct violated federal and state law .

But the numbers are even worse for de Blasio, the limited-term mayor who plans to run for governor.

Only 25 percent of voters consider it favorably against 56 percent who have an unfavorable opinion a net negative of 31 points.

De Blasio was even toxic among Democrats, where only 36% of registered Democrats statewide viewed him favorably, while 47% viewed him unfavorably.

Mayor Bill de Blasio came in dead last among voters favoring him with just 25%, according to the Siena College survey. Stephen yang

As for Cuomo, only 49% of fellow Democrats viewed him favorably and 43% unfavorably. A strong majority of Democrats said it was fair for Cuomo to step down and two-thirds felt he had committed sexual misconduct against several women.

Trump did better than Cuomo and de Blasio in large part because loyal Republicans admire him. Almost 80 percent of GOP loyalists had a favorable opinion of the 45th president.

The poll, conducted October 10-14, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points among the 801 voters polled.

