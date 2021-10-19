Politics
PM Narendra Modi to attend “Abhidhamma Day” event today in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and participate in an event marking “Abhidhamma Day” at the Mahaparinirvana temple.
Prominent monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan, Cambodia and ambassadors from various countries will participate in the Abhidhamma Day event
A Sri Lankan delegation of 123 delegates, including a 12-member Holy Relic entourage, led by the current Mahanayaka of the Waskaduwa Temple, attends the event with Holy Relics. These relics are accepted as real relics (bone fragments, ashes, pieces of Buddha Jewels).
Paintings of Ajanta frescoes, Buddhist sutra calligraphy, and Buddhist artifacts unearthed at Vadnagar and other sites in Gujarat will also be on display.
The Union Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation, in association with the government of Uttar Pradesh, organize “Abhidhamma Day” on the auspicious occasion of Ashwin Poornima.
The day marks the end of the three-month rainy retreat – Varshavaas or Vassa – for Buddhist monks and nuns during which they stay at a place in vihara and monastery, and pray.
The Sri Lankan delegation also includes Anunayakas (deputy heads) of the four Nikata (orders) of Buddhism in the country – Asgiriya, Amarapura, Ramanya, Malwatta. It also includes five cabinet ministers from Sri Lanka headed by Namal Rajapakshe.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Culture, the highlight of the event is the display of the sacred Buddha relic brought from the Waskaduwa Sri Subuddhi Rajvihara temple in Sri Lanka by the Mahanayaka of the temple.
In 1898, archaeologists from the Archaeological Survey of India excavated a large mound in the estate of British landowner William Claxton Peppe in Piprahwa, in the Sidharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, about 160 km from Kushinagar. They found a large stone box and inside that box were coffins. On a coffin, these words were inscribed: ” IyangsaleelanidhaneBudhasabhagawathesakiyanansukithibahathanansabhaginikathansasunadalatha ”.
Sri Subhuthi Mahanayake Thero of Waskaduwa Temple, Sri Lanka, who was helping the archaeological team and WC Peppe, translated the text which means “this noble act of depositing the relics of Buddha was carried out by the brothers, sisters and children of Sakyas “.
“Thus, these relics are accepted as real relics (bone fragments, ashes, pieces of Buddha jewelry). Part of the Buddha relics obtained from this stupa was sent to the King of Thailand and another part was sent to the King of Thailand. been sent to the King of Burma, “the statement said.
WC Peppe presented another part of the relics, as a sign of gratitude, to Sri Subhuthi Mahanayake Thero.
“Some of the same relics inlaid in three small lotuses, which are further enclosed in a crystal ball, kept in a coffin measuring 30cm * 26.5cm which is fixed on a wooden stand, are brought to Kushinagar for a public exhibition, “says the release.
PM Modi will offer prayers to the Holy Relic and will also visit the Mahaparinirvana temple to offer flowers and chivar to the elongated statue of Buddha.
The ancient city of Kushinagar is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha, where he reached Mahaparinirvana after his death.
It is one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Buddhists since ancient times. The inauguration by PM Modi of Kushinagar International Airport is an important landmark connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage site for Buddhists around the world.
The Prime Minister will also “Chivar dana“to monks from Sri Lanka and other countries participating in the event.
Chivar refers to a “monk’s robe”. The period after three months Varshavas, observed as a retreat by monks and nuns staying in vihara during the rainy season, is a time of giving, for the laity to express their gratitude to Sangha.
“Lay Buddhists bring gifts to temples, especially new robes for monks and nuns. Also the gift of atthaparikara (in Sri Lanka it is called Atapirikara) – the eight requisites – is part of the offerings. However, dana of Chivara can also be given on other occasions, “the statement said.
The Prime Minister proposed Chivar and Sangha dana on several occasions in India and abroad. He offered it to the Sri Lanka Mahabodhi Society temple in Colombo in 2014, to the sacred Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya, to senior monks from various countries in October 2015 and to the Vesak Buddha Poornima Diwas event in 2018. in New Delhi to senior monks and nuns from various countries. .
PM Modi will also see an exhibition of recreational fresco paintings from Ajanta Cave by the late MR Pimpare of Aurangabad. The exhibition also includes the Buddhist calligraphy of the sutras of the famous calligrapher Jamyang Dorjee from Sikkim.
“These priceless works of art are a testament to India’s rich and diverse artistic Buddhist heritage,” the statement said.
The Buddhist works of art and artifacts unearthed at various sites in Gujarat present the extent of Buddhism in India and the various original sources from which it has traveled and spread in different directions around the world.
“Vadnagar once flourished with a great Buddhist Vihara where ancient travelers described seeing a congregation of 10,000 Buddhist monks. The exhibition is curated by Ms. Kshipra, “the statement said.
