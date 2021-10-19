President Alvi urges nation to follow in Holy Prophet’s footsteps as country celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi





President Dr Arif Alvi congratulated Pakistan on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi and urged the nation to follow in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as the country marks the day with traditional zeal and fervor Tuesday.

The day’s celebrations began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in all provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques across the country, following Mehfil-i-Naat and the lectures held last night.

In his message, President Alvi said that following the example of the Prophet Muhammad was the key to success in the world and in the hereafter.

“The only solution to the problems faced by the Muslim umma, including chaos, oppression and injustice, is to follow the seerat,” he said.

The president also praised the “exemplary efforts of the government to make Pakistan a welfare state conforming to Riyasat-e-Madina”.

“We have to acquire knowledge about the seerat in order to understand the real concept of Islam,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the birth of the Prophet Muhammad brought about a revolution in all aspects of human society, shattered the system of oppression in the world and opened the doors to well-being.

“Rabiul Awwal is a month when the creator of the universe sent the Prophet Muhammad as a guide for the success of mankind in this world and beyond.”

The prime minister said that it was the effect of the arrival of the Prophet that the Arab tribes which had been victims of internal chaos for centuries emerged as a nation. Women’s rights were protected, slaves were respected in society and orphans and needy people were protected, he added.

He said the Prophet Muhammad laid the groundwork for Riyasat-e-Madina, which emerged as an example to others in terms of humanity, justice and the rule of law.

In this state system, minorities were protected, the poor and needy were taken care of, and the rights and obligations of the state and citizens were determined, the prime minister noted.

He said the government formed the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority to inform the people and the world about the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

The authority will study the individual and collective aspects of the life of the Prophet Muhammad and familiarize the world with the Islamic revolution, he said.

“The authority will make the world aware of the respect Muslims have for the Prophet Muhammad and take action to end Islamophobia.

“On this auspicious day, I especially want to appeal to parents to speak to their children about different aspects of the moral values ​​adopted by the Prophet Muhammad during education and character building.

“We are determined to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state modeled on Riyasat-e-Madina and will continue to make efforts to live our lives in the light of the golden principles of the Prophet Muhammad,” the Prime Minister added. . .

Later, while addressing the 46th Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen National Conference in Islamabad, the Prime Minister stressed the need to raise moral standards in society and ensure the rule of law in the country following in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

He explained that this was the only way for Pakistan to progress. “I especially want to pass this on to our young people,” he said, adding that the only thing the country needed to prosper was for the people to correct their ways.

The prime minister said that in founding his party he envisioned turning Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state.

“And the only way to do that and become a great nation is to adopt the principles [taught] by the Prophet, ”he added.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid congratulated the entire Muslim world on this auspicious occasion and said he was “proud” to be a disciple of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

He said that the Prophet had laid the foundations for a society free from “religious, linguistic, social and economic prejudices” and that only by following his example could a better society be built.

“[Only] by learning from the life of the greatest leader in history and following his teachings, can we improve our individual and collective lives as well as the hereafter, ”tweeted Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar .

Other ministers and personalities of the PTI also congratulated the Pakistanis on this occasion.

PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif said the proof of “true love” for the Prophet was good obedience to him.

Noting that the Prophet’s life was a model for Muslims, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Muslims should abandon all conflicts and become one umma.

“We will have to prove to the world by our actions and our actions that we are true ummatis of the Prophet Muhammad,” he added.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong also congratulated the Pakistanis on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi, wishing them harmony, prosperity, peace and good health.

PM calls for “unprecedented” celebrations

Prime Minister Imran on Saturday urged the nation to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) in a dignified and unprecedented manner.

He said that Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was a great leader in the history of the world. “The great quality of a leader is that he brings people together and does not spread hatred,” he added.

“So I want all Pakistanis to fully participate in the 12 Rabiul Awwal celebrations,” he said, adding that this year’s celebrations should be unprecedented in Pakistan’s history.

“My message to the people is that everyone should participate in the celebrations,” the prime minister said and called on the whole nation, including the media, minorities and others, to participate in the celebrations.

Many activities planned

State and religious organizations, Milad committees and individuals have planned a number of activities, including processions, seminars and conferences to mark the annual event.

Distributions of sweets and food were also planned in markets, schools, colleges, orphanages and among disabled and disabled people.

In Islamabad, the main procession will depart from Bhutto Cricket Ground, near Sitara market, in the G-7 sector of the capital. Many small processions will join the main one.

Milad’s local committees have developed a comprehensive plan to organize processions across the country.

Streets and roads, as well as bazaars, shopping malls, government and private buildings were beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colors and banners.

Many vendors set up colorful booths with a unique collection of badges, stickers, flags and banners bearing religious slogans to pay homage to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The federal and provincial governments have prepared emergency security plans with the coordination of other law enforcement agencies to monitor the processions and other events that will take place that day.

