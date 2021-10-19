34 dead, 5 missing; PM condolences death; Rescue operations activated

The rain has wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand where 34 people have been killed so far since yesterday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, adding that five people are still missing. The CM announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased, and Rs 1.9 lakh for those who lost their homes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was distressed by the loss of life due to heavy rains in parts of Uttarakhand. Let the injured recover quickly. Relief operations are underway to help the victims. I pray for the safety and well-being of all, ”he tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata party chairman JP Nadda also expressed his sadness at the loss of life. “Saddened by the loss of life due to heavy rains in parts of Kerala. The central government is closely monitoring the situation and providing all possible assistance. My condolences and thoughts go out to the families affected at this hour of mourning and I pray for the safety and well-being of all, ”he said in a tweet.

Bad weather has left a trail of devastation – places such as Ramgarhs Talla remaining underwater to missing people in Nainital, which has been cut off from the rest of the state as three main roads leading to the popular tourist center remain blocked in due to a series of landslides.

Some reports said the Badrinath highway was blocked in Chamoli district on Monday due to falling debris following heavy rains.

Authorities have advised pilgrims to Chardham not to visit Himalayan temples until the weather improves. In Lansdowne, workers were staying in a tent at Samkhal in Pauri District when rubble falling from a field above due to the rains buried them alive, District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said.

They had been engaged in construction work for hotels in the area. The injured were admitted to the Kotdwar base hospital, he said. Meanwhile, Chardham pilgrims who arrived in Haridwar and Rishikesh on Sunday have been asked not to continue until the weather improves, while the operation of vehicles to the Himalayan temples has been temporarily suspended.

Tourist vehicles are not allowed to cross Chandrabhaga, Tapovan, Lakshman Jhoola and Muni-ki-Reti Bhadrakali barriers in Rishikesh. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the State Disaster Control Room at the Secretariat here to take weather updates and learn about the condition of roads and highways.

He called on the pilgrims to postpone their two-day trip until the weather normalized. They stay in safe places spread across Haridwar, Rishikesh, Shrinagar, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Guptkashi, Ukhimath, Karnaprayag, Joshimath and Pandukeshwar. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah spoke by phone with Dhami for an update on precautionary measures taken by the state government in light of the heavy rain warning and assured him of all possible help.

Here are all the latest updates:

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued more than 300 people in flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand, the federal force said on Tuesday. The NDRF has deployed 15 teams to the state. The Kumaon region in Hill State has been hit hard by heavy rains, causing houses to be razed and leaving scores of people trapped in the rubble. “The rescue operation is ongoing and so far teams have evacuated more than 300 stranded people from Udham Singh Nagar district and other areas affected by the floods,” a spokesperson for the flooding said. NDRF. each is stationed in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and a team each in Dehradun, Pithoragarh and Haridwar.

It has been raining in Kedarnath since Sunday evening but the Mandakini River is flowing at its normal level. A Devasthanam Board official said regular prayers at the four Himalayan temples are continuing and pilgrims staying there are safe. Pilgrims heading to Yamunotri were urged to stay in Badkot and Jankichatti, while those on their way to Gangotri were urged to stay in Harsil, Bhatwari and Maneri, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit told PTI.

Gujarat Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said today that around 80-100 people have traveled to Uttarakhand from Gujarat for Chardham Yatra. Among them, six people are stranded in Badrinath and Kedarnath, he said, adding that due to heavy rains, helicopters cannot reach the sites, so authorities are waiting for better weather conditions. He said some people are trapped in Joshimath due to landslides and Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel has spoken to Uttarakhand CM about the current situation. The two states are working together to evacuate the people as soon as possible, Trivedi added.

Pilgrims to Kedarnath and Badrinath were also asked not to continue their journey until the weather cleared. Most of the pilgrims en route to Badrinath remain in Joshimath and Chamoli, said NK Joshi, Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer. About 4,000 yatris out of a total of 6,000 in Kedarnath on Sunday returned while the rest are staying in safe places.

Many of them were arrested in Linchauli and Bhimbali as a precaution, said NS Singh, head of disaster management at Rudraprayag. Chardham Devasthanam’s board said the yatra had been temporarily suspended for pilgrim safety reasons due to the heavy rain alert issued by the Uttarakhand Weather Service from October 17-19.

Peaks beyond Badrinath and Kedarnath received light snowfall, while lower areas of Chamoli District were lashed by continuous downpours. The rain also continued in Uttarkashi and Dehradun. Gangotri and Yamunotri dham in Uttarkashi district also received heavy snowfall on Monday.

