Minister believes extreme poverty will reach zero percent by 2024





Reducing this poverty will not be an easy task, but it will not be particularly difficult if it is done seriously and if everyone does their respective jobs. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Minister of Villages, Disadvantaged Areas Development and Transmigration Abdul Halim Iskandar has expressed optimism that President Joko Widodo’s goal of zero percent extreme can be achieved poverty by 2024. In a press release released here on Tuesday, he said plans to alleviate extreme poverty in the villages have been prepared through a number of programs. One of them is the development and involvement of villagers in village enterprise business units (BUMDes), he said. “The BUMDes contribute the most to the development of villages and to the strengthening of the economy of the villagers,” noted Iskandar. In 2021, around 45,233 BUMDes that remain active employed more than 20 million people and generated revenues of up to 4.6 trillion rupees, he explained. In addition to the direct involvement of the population in the BUMDes, he said his ministry would increase the income of the villagers through cash transfers from village funds (BLT), intensive cash labor in villages (PKTD) and a number of other empowerment programs. Related news: Amin sees extreme poverty rate drop to 8% by 2024 “Reducing this poverty will not be an easy task, but it will not be particularly difficult if it is done seriously and if everyone does their respective jobs,” he noted. The minister said that the root of the development problems facing the villages lies in the villages themselves. “The solution to the majority of the problems can be solved from the villages since the villages dominate most of the problems in Indonesia,” he noted. In terms of territory, about 74,961 villages in Indonesia make up 91 percent of the entire Indonesian territory, while about 43 percent of the country’s population resides in villages, he noted. The World Bank has classified people living in extreme poverty as those earning less than $ 1.91 per day. He predicted that global extreme poverty will rise from 88 million to 115 million in 2021 due to the economic contraction seen in several countries amid the COVID-9 pandemic. Related News: NTT Should Boost Agricultural Production To Eradicate Poverty: VP

