PM Imran Khan calls for debate and research on Islamic history in universities





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan called for launching debate and research on Islamic history in universities and such programs to bring culture to the fore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaking today at the closing session of the two-day Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen National Conference, paid tribute to those who participated in the decoration of cities on the occasion of 12 Rabiul Awwal.

He said a video had been prepared to educate young people about the birth of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him (pbuh).

He added that the video will guide them on how Prophet Muhammad PBUH is bringing revolution to the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country will have to follow the principles of morality, rule of law, humanity and meritocracy as established by the Holy Prophet (peace_be_upon_him) to become an Islamic welfare state ideal.

The prime minister urged the people to follow the principles of Prophet Muhammad PBUH to become a great nation. He said the dream of genuine democracy and prosperity would not come true without respect for the rule of law and the submission of the powerful to the law.

Imran Khan said Islam gives rights to every segment of life, including women, slaves and the elderly. He said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassalam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen is our role model and that we can be successful by following his Sunnah.

The prime minister said Islam also emphasizes the importance of education for all, including men and women.

Highlighting the main characteristics of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority, the Prime Minister said that it would include an international cell to give a calculated response to any Islamophobic incident in the Western world.

He said the authority will be chaired by an Islamic scholar and its goal will be to guide young people on the path of the last prophet.

He said that Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen scholarships will be awarded to young people on merit. He said our goal is to educate young people in such a way that the Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH becomes the only role model for them.

Prime Minister Khan said the government was taking steps to move the country towards a welfare state. He said a program under the umbrella of Ehsas will be launched next month to provide targeted subsidies on basic commodities to marginalized communities.

He said that under the Kamyab program, interest-free loans will also be given to people in urban and rural areas.

Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said that neither we nor all of humanity can forget the greatest and most sacred day of 12 Rabi ul Awwal.

He said that we should follow the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad PSL in letter and spirit in order to be successful in this world and the hereafter.

A five-minute documentary highlighting the rise and fall of Muslim rule around the world was also broadcast on the occasion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/pm-imran-khan-calls-for-debate-research-on-islamic-history-in-universities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos