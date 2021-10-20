Election audit bill he pleaded for dies in GOP-led legislature





Top line

The special session of the Texas legislatures ended early Tuesday morning without the House passing two controversial election bills heavily pushed by former President Donald Trump, thwarting ex-presidents’ calls for partisan election audits nationwide who would investigate his baseless fraud allegations. in the 2020 elections, even in the states he won.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Former President Donald Trump shake hands during a briefing June 30 in Weslaco, Texas.

The Texas Senate has passed bills that would make illegal voting a felony instead of a misdemeanor and facilitate election audits until the 2020 election, but none were echoed by the House in its special session .

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott refused to put the election audit bill on the special session’s agenda, despite repeated protests from Trump, who told the Texas Tribune that it would be a serious mistake for the House not to pass the bill.

The Audit Bill would have allowed candidates and other officials to request election audits from the Secretary of State and would have forced counties to form Election Review Advisory Committees that would review election results from 2020 in specific constituencies, on request.

Trump said in an October statement that the bill allows Texans to launch a solid and real forensic audit on the 2020 election results, as opposed to the weak audit Abbott authorized after Trump called on the state to investigate the vote count while opponents argued that the legislation would undermine the results and waste the state’s resources just to advance the big lie the election was stolen.

House Speaker Dade Phelan also declined to vote on the separate bill that would have increased the penalty for illegal voting, for which Trump had also criticized the president.

The Houston Chronicle notes that Texas House passed a resolution last session against criminal charges for illegal voting because it could punish people who make honest mistakes.

Crucial quote

University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus told The Chronicle that it was clear Trump was leading the narrative on much of this, noting that the failure of the election audit and plans to Illegal Voting Penalty Act shows you Donald Trump’s limitation on these voting matters.

Large number

Up to $ 250 million. That’s how much Texas taxpayers would have had to pay for election audits that would have been ordered if the legislation were passed, according to an analysis by AngelouEconomics and Secure Democracy. The cheapest a review could have been would be around $ 35 million, according to the analysis.

Versus

While Abbott and Texas House may not have moved forward with the Election Audit Bill, the state is taking other action. The Texas Secretary of State’s office ordered a review of election results in four counties, which Abbott used to justify not moving forward with audit legislation despite Trump saying that the investigation does not go far enough. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday that his office is also forming an Election Integrity Unit to examine any irregularities with the upcoming 2021 election. The Paxtons office noted that this effort is a continuation of its ballot fraud response team for the 2020 election, whose Chronicle reported that there had only been 16 cases prosecuted despite more than 22,000 man-hours devoted to the effort.

Key context

There is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud in Texas or elsewhere in the United States, and the Texas Secretary of State’s office previously said the state election went smoothly and safely. Trump pushes Texas to pass his audit bill is part of a larger effort by the ex-president and his allies to launch partisan election audits across the country that critics say could seed mistrust of election results. Lawmakers in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are already hard at work on election inquiries, and Trump supporters are pushing for one in Michigan, even after the first major partisan election audit in Maricopa County, Ariz. found more votes for President Joe Biden than the official tally of states. Trump warned last week that if the GOP does not resolve the alleged problem of voter fraud, Republicans will not vote in the 22nd or 24th, calling the investigation into the problem the most important thing for Republicans to do. .

