Boris Johnson must promote more jabs, jabs, jabs Covid

Its detractors call it complacency, its admirers say its cautious confidence. But anyway, when Boris Johnson addressed Cabinet today, his message on the coming Covid winter was essentially that everything was going according to plan.

Our fall and winter plan continues to keep the virus under control, hospital admissions remain broadly stable, the prime minister said. He added that we need to put all our energies into our immunization programs and that the booster immunization program continues at a steady pace, and ended by stating that although the country has had a difficult winter, we have a plan. in place.

Some experts are more nervous, especially because of what they think is a slow pace for the booster program for the over 50s and the jabs for the under 16s. Sage adviser Professor Andrew Hayward said we need to increase vaccination rates, and one estimate suggests it will be the end of January before vulnerable groups receive their complementary vaccine.

Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London said today it is essential that the recall program be accelerated. In the Commons, Health Secretary Sajid Javid was castigated by his Labor shadow Jonathan Ashworth, who claimed that the 50,000 new daily cases of Covid (including 10,000 children) suggested the defense wall is collapsing.

New NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard told MPs that for those over 50, the first four weeks of the recall program delivered 2.3 million jabs, up from 1.1 million for the same period when the first jabs were administered last winter.

Pritchard said the NHS has the capacity, but it seems few people are coming forward for a variety of reasons. Some jab fatigue was brought on by the perception that most of daily life seems to have returned to normal since the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in July.

Low vaccination rates among school-aged children are a major concern for the government and the NHS. It is no coincidence that Pritchard took advantage of his session before the deputies of the Special Committee on Health to announce that parents can now use the online reservation service to get children into vaccination centers at mid-point. journey.

Some schools did not have the critical mass of parental approvals needed to set up on-site vaccination clinics, so the idea of ​​using vaccination centers is timely.

One of the main reasons the UK has lost its lead in vaccine rankings is that countries like France approved vaccines for young people much earlier this summer. The Independent Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunization (JCVI) has suspended authorization in the UK until September.

There are also more than four million over the age of 18 who still have not received their first dose of vaccine, and even among those over 80, the rates among some ethnic minority communities are considered far too low by the population. public health officials. And the spread of anti-vaccine disinformation, among these communities and outside the gates of schools, continues.

All of this should indicate that the Prime Minister himself is in fact using the intimidation chair in his office to get more punches in the audience. He and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty haven’t held a televised press conference for five weeks, but this week, as many schools are heading into mid-term, it would be a good time to hold one. again. This 2.6m Downing Street briefing room is ready and waiting.

The government’s main goal is to take Covid-19 from pandemic levels to endemic levels and to show that vaccines really work. The number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the week ending October 8 fell 15% the second week in a row there had been a drop.

But even with vaccinations, hospitalizations increase as cases increase. The number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients surpassed 6,000 today, the highest for four weeks. It is also 400 more than at the same date last year.

This level of bed occupancy is preventing the NHS mission from overcoming the backlog of waiting list cases that have built up over the past year. It also suggests that the PM needs to do a lot more to promote student boosters and jabs.

Everyone is hoping that MP Plan A can get through the winter without needing a plan B of new restrictions. After 18 grueling months, NHS staff in particular are hoping the current policy will pay off.

In addition to having a successful immunization program, the best way to sustain our health services against future pandemics is ultimately to build the capacity of the workforce. Although there are 10,000 more nurses and 3,900 more nurses than a year ago, Pritchard stressed that this was not enough. She wants more staff and better welfare, as well as other programs to keep staff from leaving.

Sitting alongside him today, NHS Medical Director Stephen Powis pointed out that the UK has 2.8 doctors per capita, compared to the EU average of 3.7 doctors per capita. He said it was crucial that mid- and long-term staffing levels are now addressed by securing more internship places for doctors, nurses and midwives.

Because if we don’t get that correct supply then we’ll be in this perpetual cycle of worry for the future workforce, that’s how Powis put it.

At this point, former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt spoke of what looked like a deliberate slash through the arches of the treasury ahead of next week’s budget and spending review. He asked Powis if any attempt to freeze or even cut the budget for Health Education England (HEE, the body that trains NHS staff) would be of real concern. Yes it would, replied Powis.

It was another reminder from outgoing Chief Executive Simon Stevenss that we need to replace just-in-time systems with standby capacity. Ask any NHS staff member what they want most of all, and their most staff.

As the health service heads into a winter that carries the risk of a return of the flu, in addition to worrying levels of Covid-19 hospitalizations, the Prime Minister would do well to remember his own slogan. For many NHS staff, long-term resilience isn’t just about jabs, jabs, jabs. These are jobs, jobs, jobs.