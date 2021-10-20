Imran in danger against Deep State: the Tribune India





Maroof Raza

Strategic Business Analyst

The discord between Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and military commanders, especially army chief General Bajwa, could only have one casualty – even if Pakistan’s past is not a precedent, when prime ministers were fired – and it would be Imran Khan because Khan was widely referred to as a “selected” prime minister, not an elected one.

And the man who ensured his selection was the very head of the army, General Bajwa, against whom Imran now seems to stand up. Their apparent disagreement centers on the tenure of the current ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who ran into trouble with his military leaders at GHQ, Rawalpindi, when he rushed to Kabul in September – unbeknownst to the army’s copper hats – to ensure that the ISI-orchestrated takeover of Afghanistan ends “happily” (for the ISI) when the Taliban government is sworn in .

General Hameed not only had mullah Baradar, aspiring prime minister of the Taliban, beaten by the balaclavas of the Haqqani group, but he also ensured that more than 20 of the 33 cabinet members of the new Taliban regime were the men on whom the ISI was in control. . But that was not all.

The Pakistani military’s relentless denials of its role in Afghanistan, when US and NATO forces did not know how to succeed in the face of the challenge posed by the Taliban, were finally no longer a secret when Lieutenant General Hameed was seen having tea with the Pakistani Envoy at a hotel in Kabul where many foreign journalists were staying.

Moreover, General Hameed had, on this occasion, also responded arrogantly to a journalist’s question on the future of Afghanistan, saying: “Don’t worry, everything will be fine.

This incident was duly photographed and laid bare the overt role of the Pakistani army in the Taliban’s victorious march on Kabul. The military copper hats were visibly upset – as their big game was on display – by General Hameed’s reckless behavior. He was summoned to HQ Rawalpindi, the ISI flag was removed from his car, and he was driven to the army adjutant general and issued a “show cause” notice. Hameed was asked to issue an unconditional apology to the army chief or face disciplinary action.

As any serviceman knows, you cannot challenge the military hierarchy – especially in Pakistan – and get away with it. He apologized.

But he soon received a posting order, with Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum appointed as the new chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed appointed as commander of XI Corps based in Peshawar, where he remain relevant for Pakistan’s big game in Afghanistan.

But that’s where Imran Khan comes in. In Pakistan, declared custom and procedure requires the Prime Minister to approve the appointments of the Chief of the Army and DG ISI. All other military appointments are left to the wisdom of HQG generals, Rawalpindi.

So, Imran has asked Lt. Gen. Hameed to continue as ISI DG, but the army’s copper hats want him seconded as Gen. Hameed’s tenure has been marred by controversy – even before he did not undertake this bridging visit to Kabul, and this had often kept the ISI in the media spotlight.

In fact, his behavior dated back to when he worked at the ISI as the head of internal security. It can be argued that Imran is trying to hang on to DG ISI to avoid being intimidated by General Bajwa.

Historically, whenever the two – the army and the head of the ISI – worked in cohesion, they quickly ended the prime minister’s tenure. But even if a prime minister tries to use one against the other – as Nawaz Sharif did when he sacked General Musharraf on his way back to Pakistan from Colombo, briefly replacing him with the lieutenant – General K Ziauddin Ahmed – the army chief wins, as does General Musharraf. Nawaz was kicked out of the office and was lucky enough to get away without being hanged!

So if Imran Khan hasn’t learned from history and has fallen victim to delusions or the muffled whispers of his advisers – and he assumes he’s now happy to sit in his seat – he might repeat the story at its own risk.

Imran says Lt. Gen. Hameed should remain as DG ISI for national security reasons, arguing that Hameed is quite familiar with the actors and the situation in Afghanistan. But in any army, no one operates in isolation – not even the head of the army – and therefore any other ISI DG could be educated very quickly in the deep and dark secrets of the army. agency.

But the generals in Pakistan are apparently behind Bajwa on this point, as many postings are linked to Hameed’s decision. Additionally, the Pakistani military says Hameed must command a corps to claim to be the army chief after Bajwa.

Coincidentally, General Bajwa obtained an extension of his appointment as army chief by Imran citing “national security” concerns. It had shattered the ambitions of a few candidates for Bajwa’s post and although they were appeased by prestigious and lucrative post-retirement appointments, nothing comes close to being the leader of the Pakistani army.

As for General Bajwa, he has now gone through the masquerade of meeting the Prime Minister to convince him that his position upsets the bronze hats. But those watching the stalemate closely, like Pakistani opposition leader Maryam Nawaz, said Imran was clinging to Hameed to avoid being ousted.

No wonder this civil-military controversy made some of Imran’s ministers nervous and led Imran to reassure them by stating that “aap ne ghabrana nahin hai” and that there was good institutional cooperation between his government and the army.

This was followed by a press briefing by Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who reassured the public that all was well between the prime minister and the army chief, although he cleverly ignored the questions about who would be the next ISI chief and what might happen if the controversy were unresolved. All Chaudhry could do was reiterate that the appointment of DG ISI was the prime minister’s prerogative.

But that’s the problem, not the solution. Unlike India, Pakistani prime ministers serve with the approval of their military, not the other way around. And, Imran Khan should know that.

