Trump files legal action to keep Congressional Jan.6 documents





WASHINGTON (AP) Former President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block disclosure of documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising to a House committee investigating the attack, challenging President Joe Bidens’ original decision to waive executive privilege.

In a federal lawsuit, Trump said the August committees’ request was almost unlimited in scope and was looking for many documents that were unrelated to the siege. He called this an illegal and vexatious fishing expedition that was detached from any legitimate legislative purpose, according to documents filed in federal court for the District of Columbia.

Trump’s trial was expected because he had said he would challenge the investigation and at least one ally, Steve Bannon, defied a subpoena. But the legal challenge has gone beyond the original 125 pages of documents that Biden recently allowed to be released to the committee. The lawsuit, which names the committee as well as the National Archives, seeks to invalidate the entirety of Congress’ request, calling it too broad, unduly cumbersome and challenging the separation of powers. He seeks a court injunction to prohibit the archivist from producing the documents.

In a joint statement Monday night, President Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., And Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, vice-chair of the panel, said they would fight the trial, which they said is not nothing more than an attempt to delay and obstruct the investigation.

There is a long history of the White House accommodating congressional inquiries when the public interest trumps other concerns, Thompson and Cheney said. It’s hard to imagine a more compelling public interest than trying to get answers on an attack on our democracy and an attempt to overturn the results of an election.

The Biden administration, in approving the release of the documents, said the violent siege of the Capitol over nine months ago was such an extraordinary circumstance that it deserved to forgo the privilege that usually protects White House communications.

The Trump trial took place the day before the panel voted to recommend that Bannon be held in criminal contempt of Congress for his disregard of the committee’s demands for documents and testimony. In a resolution released Monday, the committee says the former Trump aide and podcast host has no legal standing to push back the committee, even though Trump’s attorney has asked him not to release information. Bannon was a private citizen when he spoke to Trump before the attack, the committee said, and Trump made no such claim of executive privilege from the panel itself.

The resolution lists many ways Bannon was involved in preparing for the insurgency, including reports that he encouraged Trump to focus on January 6, the day Congress certified the presidential vote, and his comments on January 5 that everything is fine. come off the next day.

Mr. Bannon appears to have played a multi-faceted role in the events of January 6, and the American people have a right to hear his first-hand testimony regarding his actions, the committee wrote.

Once the committee votes on the contempt of Bannon resolution, it will go to the plenary chamber for a vote and then to the Department of Justice, which will decide whether to proceed.

In a letter obtained by the Associated Press, the White House also worked to undermine Bannons’ argument. Deputy attorney Jonathan Su wrote that the president’s ruling on the documents also applied to Bannon, and at this point we know of no grounds for your clients’ refusal to appear for a deposition.

President Bidens ‘determination that an assertion of privilege is not warranted with respect to these matters applies to your clients’ testimony and to any documents your client may have in relation to any of them. another topic, Su wrote to Bannons attorney.

Bannons’ attorney said he had yet to see the letter and could not comment on it. While Bannon has said he needs a court order before he can comply with his subpoena, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former White House and Pentagon aide Kashyap Patel negotiated with the committee. It’s unclear whether a fourth former White House aide Dan Scavino will comply.

The committee also subpoenaed more than a dozen people who helped plan Trump’s pre-siege rallies, and some of them have already said they will hand over documents and testify.

Lawmakers want testimony and documents as part of their investigation into how a host of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, a violent effort to end Bidens’ certification of election victory . The committee demanded a wide range of documents from the executive regarding intelligence gathered before the attack, security preparations during and before the siege, pro-Trump rallies held that day, and Trump’s false claims that he had won the elections, among others.

The Trump lawsuit says the unlimited requests included more than fifty individual requests for documents and information, and mentioned more than thirty people, including those working inside and outside the government.

The files should be withheld, according to the lawsuit, as they could include conversations with (or about) foreign leaders, the product of attorney’s work, the most sensitive of national security secrets, as well as any privileged communications. between a pool of potentially hundreds of people. .

The lawsuit also challenges the legality of the Presidential Records Act, arguing that allowing a sitting president to waive the executive privilege of a predecessor just months after leaving office is inherently unconstitutional. Biden said he would review each request separately to determine whether that privilege should be waived.

Although not spelled out in the Constitution, executive privilege has developed to protect a president’s ability to obtain candid advice from his advisers without fear of immediate public disclosure and to protect his confidential communications relating to to official responsibilities.

But this privilege has had its limits in extraordinary situations, as evidenced by the Watergate scandal, when the Supreme Court ruled that it could not be used to protect the release of secret Oval Office recordings wanted in connection with ‘a criminal investigation, and following the terrorist attack of September 11. attacks.

Monday’s lawsuit was filed by Jesse Binnall, an Alexandria, Va.-Based attorney who represented Trump in an unsuccessful lawsuit late last year aimed at overturning Bidens’ victory in Nevada. Trump and his allies continued to make baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Trumps follows quotes from the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a House committees case looking for incumbent presidents’ tax returns and other financial documents. But that case involved courts enforcing a subpoena from Congress. The high court in that case ordered lower courts to apply a balancing test to determine whether to surrender the cases that are still pending.

White House spokesman Mike Gwin said: As President Biden has determined, constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to protect information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution herself.

___

Associated Press editors Mary Clare Jalonick, Nomaan Merchant, and Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

