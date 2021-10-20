PPP says PTI government did not trust parliament on IMF deal





Sherry Rehman of PPP Photo: FileSherry Rehman attacks the government. “Non-transparent agreements will have far-reaching effects on the country,” she said.

ISLAMABAD: Sherry Rehman, principal leader of the PPP and senator, attacked the government on Monday, accusing it of not trusting Parliament on its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The non-transparent deals will have a huge effect on the country because no one knows what kind of negotiation is going on,” she said, a day after PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also criticized the decision. government to raise the price of gasoline. per Rs10.45 per liter.

She said the decision would have far-reaching consequences for the government, adding that “the government’s countdown has begun.”

Fawad denounces opposition over anti-government protests

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry criticized the opposition on Monday and said the opposition was organizing anti-government protests “just for the fun of it”.

The minister, speaking to the press, shed light on civil-military relations and said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief of Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa were holding often meetings. Therefore, a routine meeting was also held today.

“All the questions have been resolved,” he said.

Fawad also spoke of opposition criticism of the growing inflation in the country and said that in Sindh only wheat prices have been increased but other essential items are sold at reasonable prices.

“The government of Sindh brought wheat to the market today,” the minister said, adding that the whole world was grappling with inflation and Pakistan was no exception.

“We don’t live on another planet. If there is a global increase in oil prices, then we will also see a rise in prices,” he said.

“There are no supporters of democracy in the opposition because they are always trying to reach political agreements,” he said, while continuing to criticize the opposition.

The Minister of Information called on the opposition to find an alternative solution to curb rising inflation in the country.

“The opposition does not have an organizational or economic policy in place,” he said, adding that anti-government parties should, first of all, take a look at their previous terms and recreate a policy for get the country out of problems before resorting to criticism. .

“Simply attacking the prime minister will get these parties nowhere,” Fawad said, berating the leader of the Pakistani Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Tarin insists talks with IMF have not failed

The day before, Prime Minister’s Finance Advisor Shaukat insisted that negotiations were still ongoing with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that the perception they had failed was wrong.

Tarin had said the finance secretary was still in Washington. Tarin said the country’s economic situation will improve. “Give him a little time,” he had said. “At no time has a timetable been set for the conclusion of the talks.”

A press release from the Ministry of Finance confirmed what the adviser had said earlier.

