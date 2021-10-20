Two years of the second term of Jokowi, victim of gross human rights violations in the past: “Give up the pressure of the alleged offender, I am very disappointed that the alleged offender got the job”

52 minutes ago

Image source, BETWEEN PHOTOS / IDHAD ZAKARIA Legend, A number of students take action to ask the attorney general to resolve cases of serious human rights violations in the past, in Purwokerto, Central Java, Friday (10/09)

The state of democracy during the two years of leadership of Joko Widodo and Ma’ruf Amin, known as human rights organizations, is slowly disappearing.

One of them is seen from the state which is seen as increasingly indifferent to cases of serious past human rights violations, according to records from the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS).

President Joko Widodo – who entered his second term as president on Wednesday (10/20) – has repeatedly pledged, including during the last election campaign, to address gross past human rights violations.

The victim of the 1965 human rights violation, Bedjo Untung, and the family of the victim of the Semanggi I incident in 1998, Sumarsih, agreed with KontraS ‘assessment.

They expressed disappointment with Jokowi’s leadership, who succumbed to pressure from alleged perpetrators of gross human rights violations and were unable to bring an ad hoc trial.

They said Jokowi would secure and protect the alleged perpetrators by giving them government posts.

The Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDIP), the ruling coalition party, rejected the assessment.

KontraS: “The situation is more difficult and frightening”

Image source, ANTARA / AKBAR NUGROHO GUMAY Legend, President Joko Widodo delivers a speech after being sworn in as President for the period 2019-2024 at the Nusantara Building, Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Sunday (October 20, 2019).

Jokowi’s commitment to resolving gross past human rights violations has been repeatedly revealed.

First, during the 2014 presidential election campaign, Jokowi, who was paired with Jusuf Kalla at the time, pledged to resolve cases of serious human rights violations in the past and was put on the agenda. priority of Nawa Cita.

Then, during the 2019 presidential election debate, Jokowi and Ma’ruf Amin acknowledged that past serious human rights issues had not been resolved and committed if they were elected to solve the problem.

Not only that, on World Human Rights Day last December, Jokowi again pledged to resolve cases of past human rights violations.

Then it continued with Jokowi’s speech at the working meeting of the Attorney General’s office on December 14, 2020, which was responded to by the formation of a working group on serious human rights violations.

However, words are different from actions, said Ahmad Sajali of KontraS.

Legend, Thursday’s action, which took place outside the presidential palace, brought together victims and their families of victims of serious human rights violations in the past.

He said cases of gross human rights violations in the past were “rusty” and regressing in Jokowi’s time – even more “terrifying” than the previous period.

Sajali gave an example, Jokowi appointed former alleged perpetrators of serious human rights violations to become officials in his circle.

For example, Prabowo Subianto, who was suspected of being involved in the kidnapping of activists in 1998, became Minister of Defense, and Wiranto, who was suspected of being a serious human rights violator, once occupied the chair of the minister of coordination of political affairs, legal affairs and security.

“Then, for the past two years, Jokowi gave the star service title to Eurico Guterres who is suspected of being involved in gross human rights violations in Timor Leste. Then two members of the Mawar team (the kidnappers activists from 1998) were recruited echelon officials in the Ministry of Defense, ”Sajali said.

Sajali also said that there was no longer a program to address gross human rights violations in the National Human Rights Action Plan (RANHAM) 2021-2025 and that the International Convention against enforced disappearances had not yet been ratified.

“We therefore see that there is very little room for President Jokowi to follow up on the resolution of serious human rights violations in the future,” he said.

Based on the research findings, 73.9% of respondents see political nuances as the main obstacle. Additionally, 23.6% believed the president lacked the capacity to resolve past human rights cases, and only 2.5% responded that he did not know.

Voices of victims and families of victims: increasingly disappointing

Image source, TRUTH FOUNDATION Legend, Bedjo Untung receiving the Human Rights Award from the Truth Foundation in Seoul, South Korea on June 26, 2017.

A victim of serious human rights violations in 1965/1966, said Bedjo Untung, during seven years in power, Jokowi did nothing to address past human rights violations.

“Absolutely (no change), so in my opinion Jokowi has actually bowed to pressure from people suspected of gross human rights violations. Frankly, I’m very disappointed that the alleged perpetrator has been given a job. chose him as president but did nothing for us victims, ”said Bedjo.

The Chairman of the 1965/1966 Murder Victims Research Foundation (YPKP 65) said that even now he and the victims are still being persecuted.

“We are still monitored and controlled, even if the victim did not engage in any activity except medical services, psychosocial services and economic empowerment,” he said.

Bedjo added that until now Jokowi, as head of state, had never openly met and apologized to the victims who were still present in front of the Palace every Thursday (Thursday action).

Image source, OKI BUDHI / BBC INDONESIA Legend, Sumarsih, mother of the victim of the Semanggi I shooting in 1998.

Sumarsih, the mother of the victims of the Semanggi I shooting in 1998, also expressed her disappointment.

“Promises are just promises, the Jokowi administration looks increasingly disappointing and increasingly protects former human rights criminals,” he said.

Until now, Sumarsih said, the ad hoc tribunal to try the perpetrators had not been set up.

“I hope Jokowi will keep his promise to resolve cases of gross human rights violations, to abolish impunity. The way to do that is to set up a human rights tribunal. That’s all we can do. we ask, ”he said.

Sumarsih said government efforts to find a path outside the law, such as what has been done by the Presidential Work Unit for the Treatment of Serious Human Rights Violations (UKP-PPHB), were not an answer and a solution.

“Previous human rights solutions”

Image source, Getty Images Legend, Activists protested outside the Attorney General’s office in 2008 to demand the completion of the 1998 TTS case.

Meanwhile, human rights observer Imdadun Rahmat said that Jokowi’s attention to human rights issues in the second period had regressed compared to the first period.

Imdadun – who served as chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) for the period 2016-2017 – said that during the first period, Jokowi had given enough hope for the resolution of the gross violations of human rights.

“There is always the desire of the government to find a solution, even if it is not ideal, not through a human rights tribunal. But at least try to find a way, like forming a committee and looking for alternative ways. The Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs with Komnas HAM is quite intensive, “he said.

“But in the second half I saw that there was absolutely no follow-up, instead he regressed and was gone.” He said.

Meanwhile, Komnas HAM commissioner for the period 2007-2012, Ridha Saleh, said previous human rights cases had not been resolved due to political influences.

“This issue has been brought into the political sphere, which has prevented the current and previous government from resolving it as it is suspected that it involved state officials,” he said.

“So there is an assumption that if resolved, it may disrupt the national political situation. This is the reason the government is reluctant to resolve it,” Ridha said.

The second factor, Ridha added, is that there is no common ground in the settlement process, whether it’s using a soft approach to reconciliation or bringing the matter to trial. courts.

“I find it difficult to compare past and present regimes because the two don’t show concrete action, so the conclusion is the same,” he said.

PDIP: It’s too naive

The Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDIP), the ruling coalition party, rejected KontraS ‘assessment that democracy was slowly dying under Jokowi’s leadership.

“Let KontraS see it like that. But the point is that Indonesia’s democracy index has gone up in the rankings, that’s a fact, so it’s not correct on that basis to say that the current regime is repressive and authoritarian, it is too naive, ”said Aria Bima, politician and DPR member of the PDIP.

Aria gave an example of free speech on social media that tends to reveal insults and profanity.

“In other countries it has been removed, but here it is still good, except for those who are maneuvering with political activities and endangering democracy,” Aria said.

When it comes to allegations of past human rights violations, Aria said, there is another way for her to call more pancasilistic than simply setting up a human rights tribunal, to know by building consensus in the future by healing the mental wounds of the past.

“Let the human rights tribunal work, please, but the important thing is how to heal the inner wounds of the children of DI / TII, the PKI family, the families of revolutionary heroes, the PRRI family. . It’s Pancasila democracy, don’t look at it too much. human rights, “Aria said.

Indonesia’s Democracy Index in 2020 hit its lowest point in the past 14 years and tends to decline in the Jokowi era.