Donald Trump’s infamous ‘golden shower’ video ‘probably exists’, says Christopher Steele





World

Oct 19, 2021 4:00 p.m. 4 minutes to read

The video reportedly showed Donald Trump watching two sex workers pee on a bed in the presidential suite at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Moscow. Photo / AP

A tape of former Donald Trump allegedly confessed that he likes to urinate during sex (or watch others do it) “probably exists,” according to former British intelligence agent and Russian specialist Christopher Steele, despite the repeated objections from the former US president that he didn’t.

The video which allegedly showed Trump watching two sex workers pee on a bed (once laid to bed by the Obamas) in the presidential suite at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Moscow as he traveled to Russia to attend at the 2013 Miss Universe pageant captured public attention two years ago, with the release of the Mueller Report.

Supposedly, the Ritz-Carlton was under surveillance at the time of Trump’s stay by the FSB, Russia’s main state security agency, which had microphones and cameras hidden in many rooms.

If they exist, the images would be in the possession of the Russian government, leading some to suspect that President Vladimir Putin used them to influence and / or blackmail Trump during his tenure as leader of the free world.

The Mueller report which investigated the Trump administration’s possible collusion with the Russian government ahead of the 2016 election concluded that the footage was unlikely to exist.

But according to Steele who compiled 17 intelligence reports in 2016 that concluded that the Russian government had “cultivated, supported and helped” Trump for years, there is a chance the video is real.

Speaking to ABC News, Steele said he believed the alleged tape “probably existed”, but “would not have given 100% certainty.”

When asked why, if it existed, it had not been published, he said he thought “the Russians thought they probably would have gotten good value from Donald Trump when he was President the United States”.

Earlier this month, in a private speech to a room full of Republican donors, the 75-year-old uninvited to showcase the clip, telling the crowd, “I’m not in the golden showers. “

“You know the great thing, our great first lady ‘that one’, she said, ‘I don’t believe that one’,” he added.

While Trump claimed his wife, Melania, didn’t believe ‘that one’, former FBI Director James Comey told ABC News in 2018 that the former president was actually extremely worried his wife thought that the allegations were true.

“He said, ‘If there’s even a 1% change, my wife thinks it’s true, it’s terrible,” “Comey recalls.

James Comey said Donald Trump was in fact extremely worried that Melania believed the allegations were true. Photo / File

“And I remember thinking, how could your wife think that there was a 1% chance that you were with prostitutes peeing on each other? I’m an imperfect human being but he doesn’t There is literally no way my wife would think that was true.

“So what kind of marriage with what kind of man does your wife think there’s only a 99% chance you haven’t?” “

When asked if he believed in Trump’s denial of ever participating in the alleged acts, Comey replied “it’s possible, but I don’t know.”

“Honestly, I never thought those words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know if the current President of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013,” he said. declared.

In retaliation for Comey’s claims, when he was still authorized on Twitter, Trump called the former FBI director a “lying mud ball” who was responsible for some of the “worst” sloppy jobs “in the world. story”.

“It was my great honor to fire James Comey!” he added.

Trump also used the word “leak” on several occasions in his withdrawal from Comey, which was unfortunate given the nature of the allegations. Do whatever you want with it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/infamous-donald-trump-golden-shower-video-probably-does-exist-says-christopher-steele/ZMKPDC2Y3JLIAOWSTI2C6R4R5E/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos