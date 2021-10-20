“Commanders promoted on the basis of their performance in the State of Medina”





Prime Minister Imran Khan renewed his pledge to continue his struggle for the rule of law in the country, saying he will fight to that end “to his dying breath” to hold powerful and corrupt people to account.

Addressing the Rahmatul lil Aalameen conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, the prime minister vowed to transform the country into a Medina-type welfare state to ensure merit and the rule of law in society.

“The Medina state system was based on justice and merit, even a general was promoted to the next higher rank on the basis of his performance,” he said.

“We can elevate ourselves as a nation by following the guiding principles of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh),” he added.

While mocking his political opponents, Prime Minister Imran said the Sharif family presented false documents and tried to mislead the country’s highest court with lies and an infamous “Qatari letter” in the case. of the Panama Papers.

“If this [Panama] case had been taken to a UK court, they [Sharif family] would have been imprisoned immediately. There is a huge difference between the Western and Pakistani justice system, ”the prime minister said, adding that the country can never prosper unless the powerful are held accountable under the law.

Speaking of the country’s economic hardships, Prime Minister Imran said that 9 million Pakistanis living abroad have money but are not investing in Pakistan due to a broken and corrupt system.

“If a few thousand overseas Pakistanis invest in Pakistan, we will get rid of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).”

Also read: Prime Minister and President say Riyasat-e-Madina protected the poor and minorities

Morality could not be destroyed by bombs, as demonstrated by Germany and Japan which rose to their feet after the world war due to high moral standards, he added.

According to experts from the United Nations FACTI panel, Prime Minister Imran said that $ 1 trillion looted every year through corrupt practices is sent from poor countries to rich countries.

He assured that people would receive subsidies on food products, loans for homes and opening of businesses in addition to health cards from citizens to take care of their medical needs.

He expressed concern about the increase in sex crimes in society, adding that obscenity was destroying the family system in Britain. “We must protect our children, youth and families from obscene culture. “

Rahmatul lil Aalameen Authority

Prime Minister Imran said the Rahmatul lil Aalameen Authority was formed to familiarize young people with the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

The authority will be led by an experienced scholar well versed in Islamic thought and the life of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), he said.

Classes on Seerat-e-Nabi are being launched in schools and the authority will monitor the program, he added. “We will produce cartoons according to our culture.

Authority academics will monitor the media and an international cell would be formed to end Islamophobia and convey Muslims’ feelings and love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to the world, he added.

Research would be carried out in universities on the rise of Muslim society while, through special projects, citizens would be informed about prominent Muslim figures who emphasized love for humanity and peace, he explained.

(With APP input)

