Boris Johnson predicts extremely difficult COP 26 talks | Rigzone

Boris Johnson said the UK’s global climate talks at the end of the month will be “extremely difficult” as he issued a final appeal to world leaders to take concrete action to protect the planet.

Participants in the talks – known as COP26 – must “keep alive” the prospect of containing global warming from pre-industrial times to 1.5 degrees Celsius, “the British Prime Minister said on Monday in an interview with the Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait called on nations to toughen their promises to cut emissions.

“The COP was always going to be extremely difficult,” Johnson said when asked what his goals were for the talks. “We are going to need to see concrete actions from the participants,” he said, urging countries to make “firm commitments”.

Johnson aims to use Oct. 31-Nov. 12th summit in Glasgow, Scotland to showcase UK leadership on climate change as it carves out a new post-Brexit role for the country. But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and soaring energy prices have thrown curved balls that threaten to undermine the success of the talks.

While the UK expects to welcome around 120 world leaders to Glasgow, it is grappling with key no-shows. Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country is the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is not expected; Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro either. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – the world’s third-largest broadcaster and an obstacle to recent efforts to negotiate deals – has yet to confirm.

Heat peak

Johnson would not be drawn to the likelihood of Xi skipping an in-person appearance at the top, saying only that he hopes for a “good turnout despite the pandemic.”

But with just two weeks of the start of talks, frustration is growing, both among those who want an ambitious deal to cut emissions and those who want to go slower.

This time, a year ago, it was hoped that the pandemic would speed up the transition to cleaner energy. Now countries are scrambling to keep the lights on as gas prices rise, and it highlights the risks of ditching fossil fuels before alternatives are ready to take over. China is facing a dramatic power crisis – and has responded by ordering miners to dig up as much coal as possible.

Officials from two G-20 countries have said privately in recent days that negotiations have run into trouble, with the impression that some members of the narrower Group of Seven are trying to force decisions on other countries rather than seeking consensus. This fueled a reluctance to compromise, according to an official. At the same time, some officials say they still see a window and enough goodwill to strike a deal.

India, the world’s third-largest emitter, is also pushing back to commit to a net zero target. The country, which also grapples with severe power outages and relies on coal, has strongly criticized G20 climate measures this year and is trying to redefine how emissions are calculated.

US President Joe Biden will be there, but even his climate envoy John Kerry – who has traveled the world trying to persuade countries to take more ambitious action – managed to lower expectations last week. Biden’s own climate change plans are in jeopardy at home, suggesting he is arriving in Glasgow empty-handed.

Temperature target

A UN report last month that totaled all national emissions commitments said they would only be enough to contain the temperature rise by the turn of the century to 2.7 degrees Celsius, largely missing the target of 1.5 degrees. The deadline for countries to be included in the next analysis was last Tuesday, but major emitters including China and India missed it.