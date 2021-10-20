Erdogan to meet Greek Kyriakos Mitsotakis next week

BEIRUT: Tarek Bitar, the judge in charge of the investigation into the August 2020 port explosion, resumed the investigation on Tuesday after being notified by the Lebanese Civil Court of Cassation of his second decision rejecting the request presented by the defendant in the case of deputy Ali Hassan Khalil.

Normal service has resumed at the Beirut Palace of Justice after a long vacation. The Lebanese military is guarding the roads leading to the palace and Ain Remaneh, which was the scene of bloody events on Thursday, following protests aimed at removing Bitar from the case. The repercussions of these events affected the political scene, its parties and the population.

Civil society activists under the auspices of the Lebanese Opposition Front staged a sit-in in front of the courthouse to show their solidarity with the judiciary in the exercise of its national functions and its support for Judge Bitar for deal with threats.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, activist Dr Ziad Abdel Samad said: A free and sovereign state cannot exist without legitimate authority, judiciary and justice.

Abdel Samad urged the defendants to appear before Judge Bitar, as the innocent present themselves normally and defend themselves instead of resorting to threats.

We have reached this low point today because of a ruling elite allied with the small state of Hezbollah, protected by illegal weapons.

They want to sack Judge Bitar in all arbitrary ways and threats because he has come close to the truth after successfully sacking the former judge, hiding behind their immunities because they know they are involved in The crime.

Abdel Samad asserted that those who utter threats are implicated in the crime.

Regarding the events in Tayouneh which took place last week, he said: They took to the streets to demonstrate peacefully, as they claimed, but they almost dragged us into another civil war because of hatred and plots against Lebanon.

Lawyer May Al-Khansa, known for her affiliation with Hezbollah, filed a report in the Lebanese Civil Court of Cassation against the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, Judge Bitar and all those appearing in the investigation to be involved, accomplices or partners in crimes of terrorism and terrorist financing, undermining the authority of the State, inciting conflicts and other crimes against the law and the Lebanese Constitution.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Monday evening led an unprecedented campaign of accusations and incitement against the Lebanese Forces party and its leader.

Nasrallah accused them of being the greatest threat to the presence of Christians in Lebanon and said they were forming alliances with Daesh.

Clearly threatening Geagea and his party, Nasrallah boasted in his speech that he had 100,000 trained fighters, calling on Christians to stand up against this murderer.

Nasrallah accused Bitar of carrying out a foreign program targeting Hezbollah in the Beirut port crime and of being supported by embassies and authorities, making him a dictator.

During Tuesday’s parliamentary session, no contact was made between Hezbollah and the Lebanese Forces. However, a handshake was spotted between Lebanese Forces MP Pierre Abu Assi and Movement MP Amal Hani Kobeissi.

Culture Minister Mohammed Mortada, who represents Hezbollah, said Hezbollah ministers will attend the ministerial session if Prime Minister Najib Mikati requests one, but the justice minister and judiciary must find a solution to the problem of lack of trust in Bitar.

Several calls were launched Monday evening between different political groups to avoid an escalation and calm the situation.

Efforts are being made to reach a settlement that allows Bitar to retain his post and that the defendants in the Port of Beirut case who are former ministers and deputies are referred to the Supreme Judicial Council for prosecution.

Elsewhere, parliament has abandoned the proposal for a women’s quota guaranteeing women’s participation through a minimum of 26 seats.

It passed a decision allowing expatriates to vote for the 128 MPs and abandoned the decision to allocate six additional seats representing them.

The parliament’s decision angered Gebran Bassil, who heads the parliamentary bloc of strong Lebanon. After the parliamentary session, Bassil spoke of a political game in terms of expatriate voting rights, which we will not allow.