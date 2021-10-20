Approval ratings in the United States rise to all-time highs





Highlights of History Median approval of US leadership at 49% so far in 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Six months after Joe Biden began his presidency, the approval ratings of U.S. leaders around the world have largely rebounded from record ratings seen under the Trump administration.

A new Gallup report shows that in early August 2021, in 46 countries and territories, the median approval of U.S. leadership stood at 49%. This rating is up from the 30% median approval at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency and matches the rating in former President Barack Obama’s first year in office in 2009.

However, while the median 49% approval rating for U.S. leadership so far under Biden compares favorably with the Obama administration’s ratings, the 36% disapproval rating is also higher than any. of those under Obama. Still, the disapproval under Biden is seven percentage points lower than the final disapproval score under Trump – a record 44%.

Line graph. Trend line for global US leadership approval ratings from 2007 under former President George W. Bush through the first half of 2021 under President Joe Biden.

Global approval ratings for US leadership could change as Gallup completes its 2021 fieldwork in more countries and especially in the aftermath of the overseas fallout of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in late August. However, the substantial gains in so many countries midway through 2021 make it unlikely that the final grade for Biden’s first year in office could revert to his predecessor’s levels.

The Trump administration has claimed some foreign policy successes in its final year, such as reaching a peace deal with the Taliban to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan and normalizing relations between Israel and a number of Arab states.

But the missed opportunities to engage with the rest of the world over the four years – especially during the pandemic – have likely overshadowed any potential goodwill and help explain the 30% approval rating at the end of the term. Trump.

In the early hours of his presidency, Biden joined the Paris Climate Agreement and halted Trump’s decision to leave the World Health Organization. And, in his first foreign policy speech as president, Biden promised to mend American alliances through diplomacy and restore the image of the United States.

These words and actions likely reassured many longtime allies of the United States and the international community at large, and may have helped increase approval ratings in most of the 46 countries and territories surveyed during of the first half of 2021.

Substantial gains, no major losses in Trump to Biden transition

U.S. leadership approval ratings increased significantly – by 10 percentage points or more – between 2020 and 2021 in 36 of 46 countries and territories surveyed during the first half of the year.

Ratings improved the most – by at least 40 points – among several European allies, including Portugal (52 points), the Netherlands (45 points), Norway (42 points) and Sweden (41 points) .

Heat map. Map showing changes in US leadership approval ratings in 46 countries from 2020 to 2021. Ratings increased in 36 countries.

Importantly, the United States has also regained ground among the G7 countries, with ratings up 38 points in Canada, 36 points in Germany, 30 in the United Kingdom, 22 points in Italy, 18 points in France and 11 points. points in Japan.

Ratings of US leadership have moved in a negative direction in just three countries – Russia, Serbia and Benin. Approval ratings in Russia fell by five percentage points, and ratings fell by four points in Serbia and Benin.

U.S. leadership ratings so far in 2021

Do you approve or disapprove of the job performance of the leaders of the United States?

% Approve% Disapprove% Don’t know / refuse Change from 2020 Portugal 64% 19% 17% 52 Netherlands 63% 35% 2% 45 Norway 54% 42% 4% 42 Sweden 52% 41% 7% 41 Canada 55% 41% 4% 38 Germany 42% 55% 3% 36 Iceland 40% 38% 22% 35 Austria 42% 50% 8% 33 Finland 52% 42% 6% 32 Denmark 45% 42% 13% 31 Greece 51% 36% 13% 30 Ireland 50% 47% 3% 30 United Kingdom 45% 52% 3% 30 South Korea 59% 28% 13% 29 Switzerland 37% 58% 5% 27 Spain 41% 53% 5% 24 Malta 50% 32% 18% 24 Colombia 65% 23% 12% 23 Australia 51% 45% 4% 22 New Zealand 48% 47% 5% 22 Italy 41% 55% 4% 22 Poland 51% 32% 17% 21 Cyprus 38% 33% 29% 19 Slovakia 32% 45% 23% 19 Estonia 33% 36% 31% 18 France 36% 53% 11% 18 Taiwan, Province of China 45% 20% 35% 17 Mali 76% 14% 10% 17 Philippines 71% 23% 6% 16 Bolivia 44% 38% 18% 14 Kenya 67% 23% 10% 14 Ukraine 37% 30% 33% 13 Zimbabwe 63% 24% 13% 13 Latvia 29% 33% 38% 12 Romania 44% 20% 36% 12 Japan 50% 29% 21% 11 Bulgaria 40% 35% 25% 8 Cameroon 69 % 16% 15% 7 Mauritius 57% 32% 11% 7 Hungary 41% 26% 33% 6 Croatia tia 24% 42% 34% 3 Congo 69% 16% 15% 2 Serbia 16% 64% 20% -4 Benin 50 % 16% 34% -4 Russian Federation 13% 78% 9% -5 Sierra Leone 64% 7% 29% * Ranked by Gallup World Poll change, 2021 Germany’s leadership sets new bar for approval

In addition to asking questions about American leadership every year, Gallup also questions the world about the leadership of other world powers, including Germany, China and Russia.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s likely last full year in office ended differently from Trump’s. Germany not only remained the world’s leading power for the fourth year in a row, it also broke all previous records. In 2020, the median approval of German leadership in 108 countries and territories reached a record 52%.

Line graph. Trend line for the global approval ratings of leaders of the United States, Germany, Russia and China from 2007 to 2020.

The approval ratings of the United States, China and Russia continued to cluster in the lower 30s in 2020. However, for the first time, Russia edged out the United States and China, with a median approval rate of 34%. China and the United States tied for last place, with median approval ratings of 30%. China’s rating in 2020 was not much different from the 32% in 2019 and in line with the measures of recent years.

Gallup will release an update on how the four countries will look to the world in early 2022.

Implications

With the Trump administration in the rearview mirror, Biden’s early efforts to reestablish U.S. alliances and respect on the world stage appeared to bear fruit in the first six months of his presidency. But what happens over the next six months – and in the aftermath of the United States’ rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan – could set the tone and position for the United States for the remainder of its presidency.

The world – especially Europe – will also be watching Germany as Merkel steps down. While a new chancellor has yet to be appointed in mid-October, Merkel’s likely successor Olaf Scholz is in the unenviable position of following in the footsteps of the most popular leader in recent history.

Learn more about how the world views the leadership of the United States, Germany, Russia and China in the latest 2021 Rating World Leaders report.

