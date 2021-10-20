Indonesia plans to “curb” commodity exports (President)





BEBATU, Indonesia – Indonesia plans to “curb” the export of all raw materials in an effort to attract investment in onshore resource processing and create jobs, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday. Indonesia has banned a number of exports of unprocessed ore, including nickel, tin, and copper, in a bid to encourage downstream industries including the production of batteries for electric vehicles and industry. aluminum, among others. The government is currently conducting a downstream study of other commodities with the long-term goal of no longer selling just raw materials, the president, better known as Jokowi, said in an interview in the village. of Bebatu on the island of Borneo. A new policy would emerge, hopefully, next year, he said. “Don’t be surprised. We had nickel (export ban) before. Next year we could stop bauxite, next year we could stop something else,” Jokowi said. Under current regulations, Indonesia will ban bauxite shipments in 2023. “We really want to curb the export of raw materials because there is no added value and it does not create jobs,” he said, adding that the policy would affect “all commodities” . Stopping exports of unprocessed palm oil was being considered, he said, although he declined to provide an estimate of when such a policy could be released. He said last week that Indonesia would no longer export the crude form of vegetable oil in favor of refined products such as cosmetics, margarine and biodiesel. Indonesia is the world’s largest exporter of palm oil, thermal coal and tin. It is also a major exporter of rubber and copper, among others. Out of 34 million tonnes of palm oil exported in 2020, 21% were in crude form. (Additional report by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Nick Macfie) (([email protected];))

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zawya.com/mena/en/story/Indonesia_plans_to_hit_the_brakes_on_raw_commodity_exports__president-TR20211019nL1N2RF12ZX1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos