Japanese envoy thanks prime minister for evacuation efforts





ISLAMABAD:

Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda on Monday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his leadership in consolidating bilateral relations and supporting peace in the region and beyond.

The appreciation came during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran in the federal capital, according to a statement.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador on the success of his tenure in Pakistan and expressed his best wishes for future missions.

Ambassador Matsuda thanked the Prime Minister for addressing a letter to his new Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and recalled the Prime Minister’s engagement with Japanese dignitaries on various issues.

“Prime Minister Imran underlined the great importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Japan, which are rooted in mutual trust and understanding. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation in the sectors of economy, trade, development and investment, ”reads.

Read Pakistan wants lasting ties with the United States, says General Bajwa

In the regional context, Prime Minister Imran underlined Pakistan’s interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He stressed that the international community must remain positively engaged with the new Afghan administration, provide emergency humanitarian aid and take measures to prevent economic collapse, including through the release of frozen assets from Afghanistan. He also stressed the importance of national reconciliation and an inclusive political structure.

“The Japanese Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for his strong leadership in consolidating Pakistan’s relations with Japan and promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond,” the statement read. .

Matsuda also expressed his “deep thanks” to the Pakistani government for facilitating the evacuation of Japanese nationals and others from Afghanistan. The envoy also highlighted the memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides on the export of labor from Pakistan to Japan under the Trainee Technical Training Program and the Specified Skilled Worker Program. It was emphasized to redouble efforts to reap the benefits of the MoU.

“The year 2022 will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan. Both parties plan to celebrate this milestone in a dignified manner, ”we read.

