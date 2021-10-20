Interior Minister Amit Shah to Mark ‘Modi Van’ to Commemorate 20 Years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi





BJP’s ‘Modi Van’ aims to commemorate 20 years of PM Modi as an elected representative. (To file) New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will report ‘Modi Van’ today as “Seva hi Sangathan”‘program to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is completing his 20 years as an elected official. Modi Van will operate under the aegis ofKaushambi Vikas Parishad, which is headed by the national secretary of the BJP, Vinod Sonkar. Speaking to ANI, Mr Sonkar said: “Five Modi vans will be operated in the five Vidhan Sabha constituencies across the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. There is a control office for vans. There is a control office for vans. will be operated from these control offices. “ The van will consist of a 32-inch TV and high-speed internet service that will broadcast PM Modi’s monthly radio show.Mann ki baat‘. Public gatherings and speeches by leaders will also be broadcast. The van will also consist of telemedicine. It is equipped with a machine capable of testing 39 blood samples at one time. The van will also publish a weekly medical bulletin. This van will make the inhabitants of the village swear an oath for cleanliness and the absence of plastic. It will administer a deposit which will be taken for the conservation of water and for the cleanliness of the river pond in the village. Modi Van will help promote vaccination against COVID-19 in the remote village. Machines attached to the van can deliver prescriptions to villagers with the help of telemedicine and party-appointed health volunteers in the remote village. The van will further assist in recording work and different sections of people under several programs of the Center. The van will assist with 100% registration for Widow’s Pension, Disability Pension and Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. Villagers will also be informed of government plans. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/home-minister-amit-shah-to-flag-off-modi-van-to-commemorate-20-years-of-prime-minister-narendra-modi-2579997 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

