Huang Xiangmo: an alleged Chinese influence exiled from Australia now a member of the Hong Kong electorate | Australia News

Huang Xiangmo, the billionaire real estate developer exiled from Australia as a suspected agent of Chinese influence, was elected unopposed to a powerful Hong Kong electoral body on a openly pro-Beijing platform, promising loyal patriots would rule Hong Kong and citing a key Communist Party official and ally of President Xi Jinping.

Huang, whose $ 140 million dispute with Australia’s tax office reached the High Court last week, said during his election campaign for the Hong Kong Election Committee that he would ensure loyalist patriots of Beijing administer Hong Kong.

Huang declined interview opportunities with Guardian Australia. He denied the allegations of foreign influence unrelated to the tax case.

Hong Kong’s new electoral committee, overwhelmingly composed in uncompetitive elections by pro-Beijing candidates, will wield vast influence over the Hong Kong government: pick the island’s chief executive and select by hand 40 of its 90 members.

In addition, the number of voters on the electoral committee was reduced by almost 97%, from 246,440 to 7,891, thanks to reforms that strengthened Beijing’s control over the body.

Huang was elected unopposed as one of 59 candidates for 59 positions representing grassroots associations.

Many grassroots associations were barely known to the public in Hong Kong and are considered satellite organizations of the Association of Societies of the Pro-Beijing New Territories. Huang was nominated by one of them, the Kowloon Federation of Associations, according to local media.

Huang’s election nomination form named under his legal name Huang Changran does not identify any grassroots organization, political affiliation, or profession.

Election candidacy form for billionaire real estate developer Huang Xiangmo, here under his legal name Huang Changran. Photograph: Hong Kong Election Message Form

He said on the form his election message was from:

Support the implementation of the patriots administer Hong Kong.

Promote a healthy and sustained practice of one country, of two systems.

The Huangs campaign platform has direct similarities with speech by a high Chinese government and Communist Party official Xia Baolong, a key ally of President Xi Jinping.

Xia, general secretary of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Bureau, said in a February speech that Hong Kong must fully implement the principle of patriots administering Hong Kong: promote a healthy and sustained practice of one country, of two systems.

The term Patriots rule Hong Kong is only loosely defined, but it is the oft-cited guiding principle for overhauling the electoral systems of the governments of Hong Kong and China. It was used as a de facto policy for the selection of candidates for nomination to the electoral committee.

Candidates considered insufficiently patriotic because of their pro-democracy positions or their support for independence were excluded from the candidacy.

Applicants were strictly vetted by an eligibility review committee and submitted for approval by the Hong Kong Committee for the Safeguarding of National Security and review by the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Kong.

For 1,500 positions, only two candidates not perceived as overtly pro-Beijing were allowed to stand for election. Only one was elected.

Huang, a billionaire real estate developer whose important developments include the troubled development of One Circular Quay in Sydney, had his Australian visa canceled in 2019 on Asio’s advice for fear of foreign policy interference, claims he denied . He donated at least $ 2.7 million to Labor and coalition parties before his visa was canceled while abroad.

The New South Wales Independent Commission Against Corruption heard testimony in 2019 that Huang made an illegal donation of $ 100,000 to the New South Wales Labor Party, put back in cash in a shopping bag Aldi to the general secretary of the party.

Huang was prohibited from donating under NSW state law because he was a real estate developer. It was alleged that the donation was masked by being channeled through a series of bogus donors. He denied any wrongdoing or being the source of the money.

As early as 2015, then-Asio chief Duncan Lewis had warned Labor and the Coalition not to accept more money from Huang, arguing that his close ties to the Chinese Communist Party meant his charity would come with expectations of access and influence. Lewis said that at that time Huang was not charged with any crime and that the parties had no obligation to refuse donations.

Of particular concern was Huang’s long-standing involvement with the Australian Council to Promote the Peaceful Reunification of China, which has been accused of being a front for the Chinese government’s efforts to expand its global influence.

Unrelated to his political donations, in December 2019, the Australian tax office secured a judgment against Huang in federal court for $ 81.2 million in unpaid taxes as well as $ 59.3 million in interest and debt. penalties, arguing that Huang had grossly underestimated his income in order to avoid the tax.

He described the tax office as a despicable tool of political persecution, saying unknown dark forces and an Australian deep state had conspired against him.

In 2019, the ATO sought to freeze Huang’s assets around the world in order to collect debt, including a ban on selling a $ 12 million mansion to Mosman held on his wife’s behalf.

The federal court heard that Huang withdrew nearly $ 50 million from Australia the year after his residency visa was canceled, moving money out of the country at more than twice the rate in previous years.

A federal court judge upheld the comprehensive freeze order, before the entire panel of the same court overturned it, saying the order could not be extended beyond Australia.

Last week, tax offices appealed against the ruling, seeking to restore the comprehensive freeze order, reached the High Court. Huang was not present in the Canberra courtroom to hear his lawyer, Bret Walker SC, claim that Huang’s overseas assets freeze order was not legitimately made because it could not, realistically be executed.

Walker argued that there was nothing suspicious about Huang transferring money overseas and that the capital inflow from overseas and then the repatriation of all or part of the investment and its returns, it is really the history of this country since colonization.

It would be a bizarre proposition if there was something a priori suspicious about someone transferring goods from Australia, especially when it was someone who brought goods to Australia.

The tax office told the court that Huang, a Chinese national, had not been in Australia since 2018 and had taken steps to sever ties with Australia. Its remaining Australian assets do not appear to be sufficient to meet tax liability.

It is likely to be a person of great fortunesaid Solicitor General Stephen Donaghue QC, acting for the ATO.

It has significant business interests in the PRC, including Hong Kong, and the structures and operations allow it to easily move assets between jurisdictions.

These circumstances demonstrate [the respondent] has both a motive and the means to dissipate its Australian holdings.

The high court reserved its decision. Guardian Australia sought to contact Huang for an interview this week, but received no response.