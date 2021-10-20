Boris Johnson sees extremely difficult global climate talks in Glasgow

Boris Johnson has said the UK’s global climate talks at the end of the month will be extremely difficult, as he issued a final appeal to world leaders to take concrete action to protect the planet .

Participants in the talks – known as COP26 – must keep alive the prospect of containing global warming since pre-industrial times at 1.5 degrees Celsius, the British Prime Minister said on Monday in an interview with the editor. by Bloomberg, John Micklethwait. He called on nations to toughen their promises to cut emissions.

The COP was always going to be extremely difficult, Johnson said when asked what his goals were for the talks. Would need to see real action from participants, he said, urging countries to make strong commitments.

Johnson aims to use Oct. 31-Nov. 12th Glasgow summit to showcase UK leadership on climate change as it carves out a new post-Brexit role for the country. But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and soaring energy prices have thrown curved balls that threaten to undermine the success of the talks.

While the UK expects to welcome around 120 world leaders to Glasgow, it struggles with a few key defections. Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country is the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is not expected; nor the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – the world’s third-largest broadcaster and an obstacle to recent efforts to negotiate deals – has yet to confirm.

Johnson would not be drawn to the likelihood of Xi skipping an in-person appearance at the top, saying only that he hopes for a good turnout despite the pandemic.

But with just two weeks of the start of talks, frustration is growing, both among those who want an ambitious deal to cut emissions and those who want to go slower.

This time, a year ago, it was hoped that the pandemic would speed up the transition to cleaner energy. Now countries are scrambling to keep the lights on as gas prices rise, and it highlights the risks of ditching fossil fuels before alternatives are ready to take over. China is facing a dramatic energy crisis – and has responded by ordering miners to dig up as much coal as possible.

Officials from two G-20 countries have said privately in recent days that negotiations have run into trouble, with the impression that some members of the narrower Group of Seven are trying to force decisions on other countries rather than seeking consensus. This fueled a reluctance to compromise, according to an official. At the same time, some officials say they still see a window and enough goodwill to strike a deal.

India, the world’s third-largest emitter, is also pushing back pressure to commit to a net zero target. The country, which also grapples with severe power outages and relies on coal, has strongly criticized G20 climate measures this year and is trying to redefine how emissions are calculated.

US President Joe Biden will be there, but even his climate envoy John Kerry – who has toured the world trying to persuade countries to take more ambitious action – managed to lower expectations last week. Bidens’ own climate change plans are in jeopardy at home, suggesting he is arriving in Glasgow empty-handed.

Temperature target

A UN report last month that compiled all national emissions commitments said they would only be enough to contain the temperature rise by the end of the century to 2.7 degrees Celsius , largely missing the target of 1.5 degrees. The deadline for countries to be included in the next analysis was last Tuesday, but major emitters including China and India missed it.

The difficulties are not unique to this round of talks. The annual UN negotiations are often busy, with talks going on almost every year – sometimes for more than a day.

The UK has set goals for the summit this year as coal, cars, money and trees.

We want the world to move away from coal by 2040 – 2030 for developed countries; we want to make sure everyone stops using internal combustion engine cars that run on hydrocarbons, Johnson said.

He also said the UK needed to see rich countries step up and mobilize $ 100 billion a year for countries that have not been historical emitters to reduce their carbon and also underlined the goal of plant millions upon millions of trees to fix carbon and restore nature’s balance.