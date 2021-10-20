Trump tore apart GOP senator who said he would not vote for him in 2024 and called for senility test for US leaders





Donald Trump at a ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Bossier City, Louisiana, in 2019. MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump in a statement blasted Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican.

“He couldn’t even be voted dog catcher today, great people curse him,” Trump said.

Cassidy told Axios he will not vote for Trump in 2024 and doubts he is the GOP candidate.

Former President Donald Trump lambasted Senator Bill Cassidy after the Louisiana Republican questioned Trump’s chances of winning the GOP nomination in 2024.

In the statement, Trump said Cassidy had “begged” for her approval in 2020 “and used it everywhere to get re-elected.”

“Now Wacky Bill Cassidy can’t walk the streets in Louisiana, a state I won by almost 20 points,” the statement read Monday. “He couldn’t even be voted a dog catcher today, great people curse him.”

Trump was responding to an interview Cassidy gave Axios in which he criticized Trump’s record and said he would not vote for him if he ran again.

Cassidy noted that with Trump, the GOP lost “the House, the Senate and the Presidency in four years. Electing is winning.”

Later in the interview, Cassidy, who is a doctor, said he would like there to be senility tests for aging leaders in all three branches of government.

“It’s generally noticeable,” Cassidy said of the cognitive decline among politicians.

“So any person in a position of responsibility who can potentially be on that slope is of concern. And I say that as a doctor.”

Trump will be 78 in 2024. Current President Joe Biden is 78. Allegations that he is in cognitive decline, usually based on verbal slips and no further evidence, are a frequent source of Republican attacks .

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 81 and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is 79.

Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trial over allegations he helped spark the January 6 riot. He is one of a small group of GOP lawmakers to openly oppose the former president in the wake of the violence.

The story continues

In recent weeks, Trump has endorsed the main challengers of Republican critics, including Rep. Liz Cheney.

For months, Trump, who remains extremely popular with the Republican base, sparked rumors he would make an offer to return to the White House in 2024.

He is considered the frontrunner to be the Republican candidate if he runs.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-tore-gop-senator-said-104356986.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rnetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos