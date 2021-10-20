Black Democratic president threatened with lynching over Trump attempt





DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) The first black president of the Iowa Democratic Party said he received a series of racist messages, including a threat of lynching, after writing an opinion piece in a local newspaper criticizing the former President Donald Trump and Republican state officials who showed up with him at a recent rally in Des Moines.

Ross Wilburn, who is also a representative for Ames State, reported the threatening phone and email messages to local police and state investigators. The messages arrived after The Des Moines Registers posted Wilburns’ editorial online on Oct. 8, the day before thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for the rally. Several in the crowd carried Confederate flags.

Wilburn’s experiment is part of an increase in racist and threatening communications targeting black leaders in Iowa and across the country, according to Communications Targets and a group that monitors them. According to the Southern Law Poverty Law Center, the rise in threats against public officials began with the onset of the pandemic, as COVID-19 restrictions were implemented and continued throughout the controversial 2020 election.

With only some of our political leaders condemning this violence appropriately, these extremists are getting the message that uttering threats of violence is an acceptable way to do business here, said Michael Hayden, a researcher at the nonprofit group that follows personalities and organizations of the extreme right. .

Wilburn said he received an anonymous voicemail message at his home with the threat of lynching on October 9. A day later, Wilburn received another voicemail message containing a racial epithet and an email containing profanity on his state legislative account which also included the term racist. , he said. Police confirmed on Tuesday that they were investigating the messages sent to Wilburn.

The Registry was the first to report messages.

Wilburn, party chairman since January and lawmaker since 2019, wrote in his op-ed that Trump is openly attacking the foundations of our democracy by continuing to claim that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election, false claims that have been rejected by a succession of judges, by state election officials and by Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr. The claims led Trump supporters to storm the United States Capitol on Jan.6 to stop the certification of Joe Bidens’ victory, Wilburn noted.

But he specifically targeted the Iowa Republicans who attended the Iowa rally, especially Sen. Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds, claiming they surrendered to Trump.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Wilburn said Trump did not stand up to white nationalists backing him.

What makes this particular set of incidents more intense is only the last few years the willingness of some people to be heard more, Wilburn said, referring to threats to himself. Layered innuendos come with comments people make, I think, that have increased over the past few years.

On Twitter, Grassley spoke out against racism and threats of violence against Wilburn, while Reynolds linked a post about threats to Wilburn and added: This type of hatred should never be tolerated.

With a black population of just 4% in 2020, Iowa ranks among the 10 whitest states in the country. Five members of the 150-seat Iowa Legislature are just 3 percent black.

Democratic Representative Ross Smith, who is also black, said Wilburns’ experience has become more familiar.

Smith, who represents Iowa City, says he has witnessed racist bullying attempts since running for Iowa House in 2016. That year, he and other black candidates were awarded brochures from a group calling themselves The New KKK which claimed that lynching was for amateurs.

This is nothing new. But the level of intensity has reached the next level, said Smith, who is seeking his party’s nomination as governor.

Smith said he was threatened anonymously after arguing in 2017 against the current law that allows armed Iowans to use lethal force in self-defense. Smith wore a hoodie during a debate to point out that clothes can spark stereotypes, and he said he got a message saying if he dresses that way you deserve everything you do. get.

Smith said Trump’s reluctance to condemn white nationalism allowed such behavior to escalate. He noted Trump’s comment that there were fine people on both sides after a white supremacist killed a counter-protester in violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va., In 2017.

Deidre DeJear, the first black person to win an Iowa state primary when she ran for secretary of state in 2018, said the anonymous acts of hate stemmed from fomented fear by leaders in a time of uncertainty. The global pandemic and the wave of calls for racial justice have fueled anxiety, she said.

We have people fueling those fears, especially given the uncertainty over the past 18 or 19 months, said DeJear, who is also a Democratic gubernatorial candidate. It is unacceptable.

